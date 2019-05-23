7th Annual Chefs Showcase at the Fort Harrison to be a Blockbuster Sunday June 2nd

The Annual Chefs Showcase at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison attracts foodies from around the Tampa Bay area. The event raises funds for the Children’s Home Network of Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteers. The event is an evening of food and entertainment.

The Children’s Home Network and Clearwater Community Volunteers are ensuring that Pinellas County Children will have a future and we are proud to help these organizations.” — Lisa Mansell, Church of Scientology Flag Service Org

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday the 2nd of June, area chefs and local gourmands will gather for the 7th Annual Chefs Showcase to raise funds for the Children’s Home Network of Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteers. The event is an evening of food and wine pairings overlooking the Clearwater Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 for these organizations.

Co-sponsored by Tampa Bay Magazine, the event will feature a ‘cinema’ theme, each course taking its inspiration from a work of art. Tickets are $150 to attend and seating is limited to 120. Chefs participating in this year’s event include American Culinary Federation Tampa Bay President Chef Rene Marquis, Chef Bobby Shirley of Clearsky on Cleveland and Chef Bill Brown of William Dean Chocolates. The menu and kitchen is overseen by the Church’s Executive Chef, Zoltan Vajna.

Though the multi-course, plate-service meal with wine pairings and live entertainment will create a night to remember, the focus of the event is raising funds for at-risk youth and their families. The Clearwater Community Volunteers has been providing food, toys and entertainment to Pinellas County families in need since 1992. The Children’s Home Network, established 125 years ago, provides a broad array of services to children. As the event is underwritten by sponsors, all of the ticket sales will go directly to the charities.

“Children whose lives start out with challenges need help to create a happy ending,” said event organizer Lisa Mansell. “Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote that ‘When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future’. The Children’s Home Network and Clearwater Community Volunteers are ensuring that Pinellas County Children will have a future and we are proud to help these organizations.”

For more information about the dinner, please call 727-467-6860 or go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.com.



ABOUT THE FORT HARRISON

The Fort Harrison has served as the International Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology since 1975. Fully restored in 2009, the Fort Harrison has hosted hundreds of community events.



ABOUT TAMPA BAY MAGAZINE

Tampa Bay Magazine has been the go-to magazine for Tampa Bay area residents since 1986. Showcasing all that is good in the area, publishers Aaron Fodiman and Margaret Word Burnside also provide a forum for non-profits to reach the Bay-area residents most likely to support their endeavors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.