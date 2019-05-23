Gentlemen's Course and United for Human Rights Partner to Raise Awareness on Human Trafficking at June Ball

Mr. Christopher King, founder of the Gentlemen's Course organizes events to raise awareness on human rights.

Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 8th, the Gentlemen’s Ball against Human Trafficking will be held at the Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison auditorium as a Charity Benefit and Fundraiser to help raise awareness for and fight to handle human trafficking. Over 400 guests are expected in white, formal attire. The event begins at 5:30pm with a reception in the auditorium foyer where they can also have their photos taken and check out the silent auction items.

Mr. Christopher King, founder of the Gentlemen’s Course, grandson of the legendary BB King and organizer of the ball, will speak about the impact of human trafficking and why he has partnered with United for Human Rights to eliminate the scourge. Mr. King will also present awards for Gentleman and Lady of the Year.

Other speakers will include a human trafficking victim and a young person from the Pinellas County Job Corps who has participated in Mr. King’s Gentlemen’s Course seminars.

The Flag band will close out the evening with a live concert featuring Caribbean sensation, Michele Henderson.

For information, please visit the information center for the Florida chapter of the United for Human Rights at 29 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, which is open 10AM to 10PM every day; or contact 727-467-6960 or email cristian@humanrights.com.



The Gentlemen’s Course:

Christopher King, grandson of the legendary Blues and Rock n' Roll icon, B.B. King, believes, ”If we change our youth, they will change our future.” With that in mind and being fueled by a passion to help, inspire and motivate the nation's youth, King founded "The Gentlemen's Course," a non-profit organization that focuses on providing life skills to youth and young adults by teaching them social and professional etiquette in real-life situations with proper speech, attire, and manners. "The Gentlemen's Course" introduces and teaches vital information about human rights as well as human trafficking to arm them with the knowledge to ensure personal and professional success when reaching out and moving forward in Life.



United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights (UHR) and Youth for Human Rights (YHR) are international sister not-for-profit organizations dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. The Church of Scientology sponsors the program making it possible for human rights educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



