R4G Launches Cruise for Good to Help Fund The Ed Asner Family Center

Join R4G to Make a Difference and Enjoy Cruise Saving Rewards with Your Favorite Travel Brands Join R4G to Help Fund The Ed Asner Family Center and Enjoy Cruise Rewards www.CruiseforGood.org We're Making Fundraising Fun & Rewarding www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing to help fund the nonprofit; and rewarding referrals to candidates and companies with travel savings.

For those who love to make a difference, and cruise for good join us to do both” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, R4G

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruise for Good is a fun travel reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire community participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Make referrals to help R4G fund an awesome nonprofit, and enjoy cruise rewards with the world's best brands Crystal...Disney...Seabourn...Viking...Virgin...and so much more."How to Participate in Cruise for GoodMust live in Southern California1) Book a cruise departing in 12 to 24 hours with a cruise company or travel agency.2) Participate in Recruiting for Good by introducing a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.3) Recruiting for Good will find the company a new employee. And earn a finder's fee that is shared; R4G donates $1,000 to The Ed Asner Family Center, and rewards $1,000 toward cruise booking.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We are partnering up with the industries' best travel agencies that deliver expert advice and personal service, love to make a difference, and save clients money on cruise travel..."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Crystal, Disney, Seabourne, Viking, Virgin...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.