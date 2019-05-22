Seattle Film Institute to offer 3-year Accelerated BA in Film degree

Seattle Film Institute Logo

Hands-on production skills combined with film-related general education classes provides a fully integrated education.

this is an opportunity to take the strengths of SFI to a new level and to provide an educational structure that puts SFI at the cutting-edge of developments in higher education” — David Shulman; President, Seattle Film Institute

SEATTLE, WA, US, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Film Institute (SFI) announced that it will offer an accelerated BA in Film degree beginning September 16, 2019. The new program provides 180 quarter-credits required for a BA degree and students may finish in three years start-to-finish (with traditional timetables available as well). The accelerated degree incorporates a focused general education curriculum providing an engaging, field-specific and fully integrated educational experience for beginning filmmakers and digital artists. Students choose concentrations in one of the following areas—Filmmaking; Media Arts, Animation, & Game Design; Acting for Film; or Audio Production & Sound Design.

SFI is known for its exceptionally high institutional graduation rate of more than 90% which is the highest of any school in Washington based on Department of Education data for institutions with comparable programs. David Shulman, president of Seattle Film Institute, sees the accelerated BA degree “as an opportunity to take the strengths of SFI to a new level and to provide an educational structure that puts SFI at the cutting-edge of developments in higher education.” The Washington State Council of Presidents final work group report on accelerated degree programs noted that “accelerated degree pathways have captured the attention of policymakers in recent years as an innovative approach to improve college affordability, address workforce needs and increase degree completion” which are core areas of Seattle Film Institute’s mission.

At the undergraduate level, student engagement and program completion are dramatically increased when field-specific focused general education is added to the curriculum. According to the Association of American Colleges and Universities, “this new approach to general education can empower all students to develop their capacities through meaningful problem-based work as part of an intentional, coherent, engaging, and integrated educational experience.” SFI highlights the future of higher education as it provides one of the few BA film degrees in the country that blends an accelerated degree with a field-related general education curriculum within the same program.

The SFI BA in Film degree provides accessible and affordable education, career-driven hands-on learning, transfer-friendly degree requirements, and flexible schedules with on-ground, online, low residency and blended options. SFI's programs are guided by a mentor-based faculty who are working film professionals providing the conceptual, technical, and creative foundation necessary to launch careers in today’s fast-paced film environment.

For more information or to apply, contact Chris Blanchett, Communications Director at (206) 568-4387 or email chris@sfi.edu. The next program start date is September 16, 2019.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.