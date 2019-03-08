Hands-on training for today’s film and media markets.

— David Shulman - President, Seattle Film Institute

SEATTLE, WA, US, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Film Institute; Offering Filmmaking Education for 25 years

Over the last 25 years, thousands of local filmmakers have walked through the doors of Seattle Film Institute. Located in the Interbay neighborhood, Seattle Film Institute is a small local family owned private-college with a rich history of training filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest. The college started offering screenwriting classes in 1994. “In the early years students took classes in my living room,” laughs founder and college President, David Shulman.

During the days leading up to the abrupt closure of another local college, the Art Institute of Seattle, Shulman has worked tirelessly with state and local leaders to find transfer solutions for students wanting to study filmmaking and stay in Seattle. “SFI has always been a unique community for people exploring their own storytelling skills and helping them discover their own entrepreneurial skills. I taught at the Art Institute many years ago and I hate to see what is happening now.” Seattle Film Institute is working with individual students to offer a seamless transition to bachelor degree completion.

“Seattle Film Institute has always been a small school with a lot of programs,” says Shulman, “The education we offer provides new filmmakers with plenty of insight into the job markets they are hoping to pursue. I am really proud of what we have accomplished over the last 25 years.” Shulman credits his staff and faculty for SFI’s continued success, “They are committed to the next generation of storytellers.”

Currently Seattle Film Institute offers certificates, undergraduate and graduate degrees. Students study filmmaking, acting, sound design, film scoring, screenwriting, motion graphics, film producing, animation and cinematography. “We have incredible faculty,” says SFI Communications Director, Chris Blanchett. “Our programs provide hands-on opportunities to learn the skills needed to be competitive in today’s film and media markets.”

Over the next year Seattle Film Institute plans to celebrate 25 years of success with film screenings, lectures and events. One of the first events will be the current graduating class who began their journey a little over a year ago. “We have a great group of students graduating March 23rd,” says Associate Director, Monique Anair, “One has already started a successful production company with clients in Seattle and Las Vegas. Another is working for a Los Angeles production company in their local Seattle office as a studio manager.”

David Shulman says the theme of the 25th anniversary year is creating community and celebrating partnerships. “My hope is that we can help students from the recently closed Art Institute of Seattle navigate their educational options,” says Shulman. Seattle Film Institute is planning to accept all credits completed at the Art Institute of Seattle towards their bachelor degrees in filmmaking, so that displaced students do not lose time or money. Shulman cites his experience as a parent of a college student as his impetus for his efforts. “Seattle Film Institute is like a family,” says David Shulman. “I wouldn’t want to run a college any other way.”



