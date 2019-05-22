Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Acknowledges Volunteers with Alice in Wonderland Tea Party

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center held an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party to thank volunteers for helping with the annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park. Pictured here are volunteers who won prizes at the party.

We put on this tea party to show our volunteers our appreciation for their support in CCV’s purpose of helping families and children in our community. ” — Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 18th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center acknowledged volunteers and donors from this year’s Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park with an Alice in Wonderland-Themed tea party in the center’s café-style gathering space. Sixteen volunteers and donors attended the event complete with hidden gifts and raffle prizes.



Michael Goltz, a CCV volunteer said, “I’m very happy to help CCV with their events. This Tea Party is just the icing on the cake for me.”



Volunteers and donors who had never met one another made new connections while others were happy to see that their friends and neighbors also helped at CCV’s most recent Easter Egg Hunt.



Guests received a raffle ticket and got their seats. Tables were set up with quotes from Alice in Wonderland along with red roses and “EAT ME” and “DRINK ME” signs from the book posted near the food and drinks. The Alice in Wonderland -theme was chosen as it fit the author Lewis Carroll’s idea of helping others: “One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth the doing is what we do for others.”



Ms. Gertie Perry, CCV Volunteer, acted as the event MC. She thanked the volunteers for their help, whether in the form of donations or manning the volunteer stations at the Easter Egg Hunt. Ms. Perry then made a surprise announcement and told the guests to search “high and low” for four hidden gifts and whoever found them could keep it.



After all the hidden gifts were found Ms. Perry began the raffle. She reached into a bowl of tickets and called out the name of the person whose ticket she retrieved. Among the prizes won were handmade jewelry, beauty products, gift cards and a painting.



“The backbone of CCV is our Volunteers”, said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “We put on this tea party to show our volunteers our appreciation for their support in CCV’s purpose of helping families and children in our community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard summed it up with when he said, ‘Your help is acceptable to us. Our help is yours.’”



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



