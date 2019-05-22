At M2Moms® Every Day Is Mother’s Day

Marketers gather to build business with today’s moms

M2Moms® helps marketers build business with today’s moms. It features new research, social, digital, & mobile sessions, influencer & shopper marketing case studies, & how-to presentations.” — Nan McCann, M2Moms® Producer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Moms continually evolve as they face new life stages, new time demands and new choices. At M2Moms® - The Marketing to Moms Conference every day is mother’s day as we focus on helping marketers achieve better business results with today’s ever-changing moms,” according to Nan McCann, M2Moms® producer. Now in its 15th year, the conference is presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. It features premier moms research, and social, digital, and mobile sessions, influencer and shopper marketing case studies, and how-to presentations to show marketing execs what works, where, when & why with moms. M2Moms® will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, NYC.2019 Highlights, China, Mom Tech, & Gen Z:“We’re thrilled this year that Skyler Mattson, President of WongDoody & The Motherboard has agreed to be our guest emcee,” McCann said. “Skyler is one of the most important and successful voices in marketing to moms and has led her agency to numerous industry awards and accolades including Ad Age’s Agency of the Year in 2018. She is passionate about helping brands create authentic and effective marketing to moms campaigns. Skyler will introduce two equally compelling keynotes. First, one of the world’s leading experts on female consumers, Bridget Brennan, CEO of The Female Factor , who will share insights from her latest best seller: Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World’s Most Powerful Consumers. And last year’s M2Moms® best speaker award winner, Australia’s Katerina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums who will present highlights from her new book The Mother of All Opportunities.”“This year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms marketing in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. We’ll be especially focusing on tech with segments on how she's using every screen at her disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack & Instagram. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how inter-generational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms.”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the M2Moms® audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise women mean business.”M2Moms® Sponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing. Additional sponsors include: Google, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms®:M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham Univ.113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms® is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



