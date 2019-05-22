Foundation for a Drug-Free World Laud Health Professionals who Help Nutritionally-Deficient Drug Abusers

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Volunteers provide drug education materials to Health Care Professionals at Orlando conference.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 27, 2019 the Foundation for a Drug -Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter had a booth at the Advanced Medical Integration Conference in Orlando where they distributed The Truth About Drugs booklets and DVDs to health care professionals, chiropractors and holistic medical service providers.

“Substance abuse depletes the body of nutrients required to produce energy and function properly,” said Julieta Santagostino, President of FDFW Florida chapter. “As a result many people who abuse alcohol and drugs suffer from chronic illness and other physical problems. We appreciate the help of health care professionals who are educating their clients on how drug abuse negatively affects the body, and who are helping former addicts regain their health.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, alcohol abuse is one of the major causes of malnutrition in the US. Alcohol depletes the body of B vitamins, especially B6, B12, B1 and folate. The B vitamins are crucial to healthy brain and nerve function, and a deficiency in these nutrients can cause serious neurologic damage. Alcohol abuse also damages the liver, which is responsible for the production of proteins and the clearance of toxins from the body. Per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 80,000 people die of alcohol-related deaths each year in the United States.

The FDFW materials include 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD, Real People Real Stories. Anyone who would like more information or to get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



