Local Doctor wants the Community to Know the Truth About Drugs

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kevin Adney, a veterinarian with Day and Evening Pet Hospital in Palm Harbor, FL and a dedicated volunteer of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter regularly distributes the Truth About Drugs information booklet in the community, over 20,000 booklets in the past year. Dr. Adney has also delivered drug education presentations to hundreds of kids around the Tampa Bay area.

“Drug education is so important. Sometimes it’s not easy, but I always try to find time weekly in between my hospital schedule to help educate the community and youth on the dangers of drugs,” said Dr. Adney. “Surveys show that the more educated youth are on drugs, the more likely they are to stay off drugs and that’s what matters - to keep kids safe and drug-free.”

Recent statistics by two organizations grappling with addiction punctuated the need for educating youth. The Addiction Center relayed that half of all new drug users are under the age of 18 and the majority of adults with an addiction first experimented with drugs before they turned 21[1]. The Center on Addiction noted that more than 90% of people with a substance problem began smoking, drinking or using other drugs before age 18[2].

While distributing Truth About Drugs booklets in the community, Dr. Adney has met many people from all walks of life, including teachers who have asked for additional copies of the booklet to share with their students.

“We really appreciate Dr. Adney and all the other FDFW volunteers, as we could not reach as many people as we have without them,” said Stephanie Klimke, the Executive Director of the FDFW Florida chapter. “We encourage our volunteers to continue their hard work and encourage anyone who may be interested to get involved. Community participation is vital to our reaching out and saving lives.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in 2017 there were nearly 200 drug overdose deaths a day in the US, about 72,000 a year. This is more than the number of U.S. troops who died in the entire Vietnam War.

Anyone who would like more information or get a copy of the Truth about Drugs booklet can contact the Foundation for a Drug-Free World at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org. The FDFW Florida Center is located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755 and is open 10 am to 10 pm providing audio-visuals displays, conference rooms and community projects.

FDFW is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for FDFW to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. In the book Clear Body, Clear Mind, author, philosopher and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, wrote, “Research demonstrates the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



