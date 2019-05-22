The Way to Happiness Boosts Competence at Photography Workshop

On Saturday May 18th, 2019 The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held a photography workshop where aspiring photographers learned three simple steps to competence.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 18th, 2019, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay held a photography workshop to introduce aspiring photographers to the basics of photography and to teach three simple steps to competence. The workshop was held at TWTH Center in downtown Clearwater 33 N Fort Harrison Avenue.

A photographer, who has been in the business for 30 years, shared his knowledge on the subject and stated, “In this visual age, it is a vital necessity to be able to take valuable quality pictures in an instant.”

Attendees were referred to words by L. Ron Hubbard in The Way to Happiness, “Get people to look, study, work it out and then do it. And when they have it right, get them to practice, practice, practice until they can do it like a pro. There is considerable joy in skill, dexterity and moving fast: it can only be done safely with practice. Trying to live in a high-speed world with low speed people is not very safe. The Way to Happiness is best traveled with competent companions.”

Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton said, “We have been supporting aspiring artists since opening our Way to Happiness center in July 2015 and we will continue to do so with workshops such as these.”

The guests stayed far beyond the end of the workshop to get their individual questions answered by the photography pro.

The Way to Happiness and its center is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv). Open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call (727) 467-6961



The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. Millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book.



