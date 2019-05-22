CryptoCorner Report on Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: $GOPH) Expands on GBT Technologies Blockchain and related services

Investorideas.com's special edition of Crypto Corner, with Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), reporting on its recent Letter of Intent with GBT Technologies

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point Roberts, WA and Delta, BC - May 22, 2019 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and Blockchain investing news, issues a special edition of the Crypto Corner featuring Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), reporting on its recent Letter of Intent with GBT Technologies, S.A. ("GBT"), as disclosed by GOPH in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.With the recent renewed interest in Blockchain technology and all of its applications, one company is hoping to stand out from the rest.GBT's products and services through alliances with third parties include:• Tokenize-IT, an advanced platform dedicated to tokenize, launch and invest across multiple asset classes.• A commodities exchange in compliance with Costa Rica's Code of Commerce commodity exchange regulations. This exchange facilitates the trading of commodities between both private parties as well as government entities. Examples within an array of unlimited options are farm products, real estate, precious metals, contracts, etc.• Latinex, is a leading dynamic financial entity with a wide experience in business exchange trade, dedicated to the purchase and sale of foreign exchange as a primary business model. Latinex provides an immediacy of transaction, easing productive management of your assets, with the goal of providing the capability of exchanging assets with any kind of currency to any place in the world. The platform can fully integrate payment solutions capable of positioning your financial assets in any kind of currency worldwide, such as:• BPO (Business process outsourcing) Services, GBT is a top-notch BPO and development company, our development expertise ranges from IoT intelligent thermostats to a fully operational fintech bank. We also provide customer service, technical support and quality assurance for your third parties, and offer customizable and dedicated inbound and outbound calls solutions, as well as digital communication processing for enterprises and startups.Gopher Protocol Inc., a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies saw the future potential and first entered into a Letter of Intent with GBT in June 2018, which was focused on the Tokenize-IT platform.. As of April 24, 2019, the Company has expanded its relationship with GBT and is moving forward with an LOI purchase agreement.GOPH and GBT have also entered into cross pollination agreements for GOPH's Avant! AI. The Avant! AI engine powers Wise Network S.A.'s Anzus Chip. The Anzus Chip is designed to deploy a radio-wave based blockchain system, enabling distributed ledger, robust security and real-time and vast data handling for IoT and mobile domains. Wise Network S.A. is a Costa Rican corporation, affiliated with GBT, which has created the Wise Platform. ( http://www.wise.cr/ Avant! AI is a new generation of artificial intelligence technology and includes innovative Machine Learning (ML) methods in order to enable advanced classification and problem solving. Using these flows and methods Avant! will be able to supervise high security blockchain operations for the WISE platform. Avant! identifies user's intents, analyzes user's sentiments and learns about transaction's nature. This information will be used to make decisions to ensure maximum privacy and security. Avant! enables the usage of NLP (Natural Language Processing) or textual media in order to collect possible training data, learning about user's portfolio and usage habits. The system models user's pattern and is self-trained in order to optimize the performance, accuracy and security for IoT/Mobile application. Avant! works in conjunction with correlated circuitry within the Anzus microchip to enable blockchain based IoT/mobile operations, with robust security, in real time.See the full SEC filing for complete list of GOPHER/GBT Transactions (Note 11)About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts , articles , podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT , mining ,sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more . 