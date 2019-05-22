IT Governance announces 60% discount on all-in-one GDPR solutions to aid compliance

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading global provider of cyber security, cyber risk and privacy management solutions, is offering a 60% discount on two General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance solution packages: GDPR Compliance Solution – The Essentials and GDPR Compliance Solution – By Design and By Default. The discount is available until the end of May 2019.

The packages are designed to help organisations streamline their GDPR compliance projects in a comprehensive and cost-effective way. They include tools such as staff awareness e-learning courses, which help employees recognise privacy threats and reduce the risk of a data breach, and software solutions and resources that ensure your processes and procedures are in line with best practice and aligned with the requirements of the GDPR.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Despite a slow start from the enforcement date in May 2018, GDPR penalties have started to make headlines across the globe and it is expected that the ICO will follow suit. It typically takes around a year to detect and investigate non-compliant organisations, and with the anniversary of the GDPR just a few days away, companies cannot afford non-compliance.

“Tick-box compliance is not enough, and now is better than later to focus on achieving genuine, demonstrable compliance. Our all-in-one GDPR solutions were created especially for this purpose.”

'GDPR Compliance Solution – The Essentials' comprises the popular staff awareness e-learning and GDPR Foundation training courses, a GDPR pocket guide and an implementation and compliance guide, and the GDPR documentation toolkit, developed by expert practitioners. 'GDPR Compliance Solution – By Design and By Default' combines the staff awareness e-learning course with the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018 and the Certified Data Protection Officer (C-DPO) Masterclass training courses, as well as access to the CyberComply platform – a software solution that supports all your GDPR needs.

The 60% discount is available and automatically applied on all online purchases of the packages until 31 May. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security and privacy management solutions, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



