Registration is now open for Lyophilization USA 2019 Conference

5th Annual Lyophilization USA 2019

SMi Reports: SMi Group are delighted to announce that registration is open for the 5th Annual Lyophilization USA conference, taking place October 23rd-24th

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite being a relatively old process, there is much need for improvements in lyophilization to circumvent the high costs and extended process times. Next year’s projections for the lyophilization equipment market are approximately $5.7 billion, which is 8% CAGR. This surge is fuelled by the urge to perfect lyophilization processes in areas that characterise the product to better inform formulation and process developments while consequently improving efficiency and reducing capital investment.At the 5th Annual Lyophilization USA 2019 conference, convening in Boston, delegates can expect to explore novel and developing technologies that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in the world of lyophilization.- Fawiziya Ali, Senior Associate Scientist, Pfizer- Sara Yazdi, Senior Scientist I – Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda- Fabrice Schlegel, Senior Engineer, Process Development, Amgen- Lauren Fontana, Principle Scientist, Sanofi R&D- Tai-His Fan, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut- Bernhardt Trout, Professor in Chemical Engineering, MIT- Explore the development of a lyophilized multidose vaccine via QbD approach from Takeda- Examine the continuous lyophilization of unit doses from MIT- Discuss the role of water in stability of freeze-dried products with Allergan- Gain insight into the prevention of cross contamination during lyophilization from SKAN- Investigate ice crystal growth and dynamics of freeze concentration in bulk protein solutions with University of ConnecticutYou can download the brochure with the two-day agenda on the event website: www.lyophilisation-usa.com/einpr1 Plus, two half-day post-conference workshops on October 25th, 2019 are available:- Workshop A: Current and Future Freeze-Drying Technologies and Methods- Workshop B: Lyophilization Process Design for a Given Formulation. Principles of Process Scale Up and Transfer, Introduction to the Design SpaceRegistration is live on the website. An early bird saving of $400 is available for bookings made before May 31st, 2019. You can register your place on the event website: www.lyophilisation-usa.com/einpr1 Lyophilization USAConference: October 23rd – 24th 2019Workshops: October 25th, 2019Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA#lyo-usaProudly Sponsored by OptimaFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



