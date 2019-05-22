AMMF’s largest ever conference proves itself a flagship international event for cholangiocarcinoma

AMMF Conference 2019 - now a key annual international event for cholangiocarcinoma

STANSTED , ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMMF , the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, welcomed a record number of delegates from across the world to its annual UK Conference this month. Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Stansted, Essex, from 8th-10th May, this event has now strengthened its position as a staple date on the global cholangiocarcinoma awareness calendar.The UK’s annual platform for all HPB professionals with an interest in cholangiocarcinoma - clinicians, medics, researchers, clinical nurse specialists - as well as for patients and carers, the AMMF 2019 Conference once again showcased the latest advances in research for this challenging cancer, and welcomed over 200 attendees from 17 countries, including a 14-strong delegation from Khon Kaen University, Thailand, and board members of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation of Thailand.During the course of the three-day event, delegates heard cholangiocarcinoma discussed from a multidisciplinary perspective by world-class specialists, scientists and researchers who shared the latest updates on issues ranging from surgery to clinical trials and targeted therapies, including the use of radiation therapy and the latest findings on CCA coding and data by the recently appointed AMMF Data Analyst, Tracey Genus. Amongst the leading international experts presenting this year were the UK’s Professor Shahid A. Khan and Professor Robert Goldin from Imperial College London, Professor John Bridgewater from University College London, and Dr. Luke Boulter from the University of Edinburgh. They were joined by European experts, Dr Javier Cubero from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, Dr Jesus Banales from Biodonostia Research Institute, San Sebastian, Spain, and by Dr Vincenzo Cardinale from University of Sapienza, Rome, who each spoke about their respective specialist areas.Commenting on the event, Helen Morement, CEO, AMMF, explains, “This year’s packed conference again served as a great opportunity for all attendees to hear about the latest research and to network with world-class authorities in cholangiocarcinoma. Since its inception six years ago, AMMF’s annual event, which has always included patients and carers at its heart, has provided a unique multidisciplinary setting for all professionals with a common interest in cholangiocarcinoma to navigate, discuss, inform and educate themselves about this evolving disease landscape, to debate and deliberate about new data and developments, and to establish what this means for patient treatment and care.”She continues, “For the first time, the Conference is now a three-day event, and this extension has enabled us to meet the demand for a platform for all those whose lives have been affected by this devastating cancer and to discuss, present and showcase high-quality research into this very challenging disease. We were delighted to welcome so many people to this year’s event and having more time meant that we were able to provide more information than previously about this cancer, the incidence of which is increasing across all age groups, including younger people.”



