World Cholangiocarcinoma Day Partners and Cholangiocarcinoma Specialists Announce Plans for Global Alliance
Global Alliance plans to identify the common unmet needs in cholangiocarcinoma.
The six inaugural partners of World Cholangiocarcinoma Day – from the USA: The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, The Bili Project Foundation and TargetCancer Foundation, from Thailand: The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation of Thailand and CASCAP (Cholangiocarcinoma Screening and Care Programme) and the original initiator of the annual day, AMMF, the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity - met at Imperial College London on 25 September along with leading cancer specialists. Their shared vision to make significant and increased global awareness and progress for the cancer’s diagnosis, treatment, cure and eventual eradication, has led to plans for the launch of the new Global Cholangiocarcinoma Alliance.
The new Alliance intends to launch a introduce a comprehensive portfolio of initiatives commencing in 2019, to provide the global cholangiocarcinoma community with a platform to build links and exchange knowledge to deliver the shared vision.
The new Alliance is set to provide researchers and cancer specialists with the opportunity to collaborate and come together to exchange ideas, irrespective of geography. The Alliance hopes to build greater global collaborations by establishing training and exchange programmes and catalysing scientific innovation by hosting international meetings and workshops to further unite the cholangiocarcinoma community to influence global research policy.
As Helen Morement, CEO, AMMF explains, “Cholangiocarcinoma is a global challenge and this means that we need to work together in new international partnerships to accelerate the pace of progress in the field. Developing the Global Cholangiocarcinoma Alliance with the support of the World Cholangiocarcinoma Day partners and of leading cholangiocarcinoma experts, has the potential to open up new opportunities, drive innovation, and further enhance global research collaborations. AMMF is delighted to be a part of this exciting new Alliance which aims to catalyse new opportunities for treatment and, ultimately, a cure.”
-ENDS-
For media inquiries please contact Esther Porta on: +44 (0)1279 661 479 or +44 (0)7870 439158 email: esther@ammf.org.uk
About AMMF
AMMF was founded and registered as a charity with the Charity Commission in 2002 (registered charity no 1091915). AMMF is the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, dedicated to tackling this devastating cancer on all fronts: providing information and support, campaigning to raise awareness, and encouraging and supporting research.
In recent years an enormous and extremely worrying worldwide increase in cholangiocarcinoma’s incidence has been noted. Latest figures show there were 2,161 deaths caused by cholangiocarcinoma in 2013 in England alone (NCIN/Cancer52 report). The incidence appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people, and the cause of this ongoing increase is unknown. Much more research is desperately needed.
AMMF is dedicated to bringing about improvement for the cholangiocarcinoma patient, working closely throughout the UK with patients, families, carers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, politicians and policy makers, and collaborating internationally. For more information visit: http://www.ammf.org.uk/(registered charity no.1091915).
