2 weeks until SMi’s Pharma Microbiology West Coast Conference – Sold out

Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2019

SMi reports: Only two weeks until SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast taking place in San Diego on June 5-6 2019, the event has sold out!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid microbiological testing is gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in pharmaceutical application as well as in other industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid detection of microbes and early diagnosis, therefore saving cost and inventory. Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2019 will see the gathering of the pharmaceutical microbiology industry to bolster strategies that will improve contamination control and heightened microbial detection and identification. With over 5 hours of networking, attendees will have access to build relationships with companies across the pharma supply chain.The Chair’s invite letter and why it is important for you to attend the conference is available to download on the event website www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5 With only two weeks remaining, the event has nearly sold out! Please call Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6184 or email fbegum@smi-online.co.uk who can assist you or secure your place instantly by registering online here www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5 SMi’s top spotlight sessions not to be missed include:Jim Polarine, STERIS Corporation: Opening Address – A risk-based approach to cleaning and disinfection• Overview of EU, US and global industry regulations for cleaning and disinfection• Annex-1, FDA warning letters, and 483’s expectations and considerations• Current antimicrobial product in the industry and creating a cleaning and disinfectant programme• Sterility relating to disinfectants and sporicidesFriedrich von Wintzingerode, Roche: Spotlight Session – Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER)• What is Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER)?• PDA Technical Report No.18 Low Endotoxin Recovery• LER impact on product quality• Quality control strategies for LERIrving Ford, Celgene Corporation: Case Study – Just in time release of CAR T Cell therapies• A patient centric approach for release of CAR T Cell therapies• Overview of rapid sterility testing of CAR T therapies• Overcoming challenges and scope for the future• 3 key lessons learned from A case studyLucia Clontz, Xellia Pharmaceuticals: Opening Address – Contamination control in Drug Manufacturing• Regulatory expectations for a contamination control strategy• Types and potential sources of microbial contamination• Best practices in management of microbial contamination, to include best practices in materials management, personnel training and growing as well as equipment, process, and facility design.Plus, hands-on training through two pre-conference interactive workshops will take place June 4th, 2019 in San Diego.• Workshop A: Assessing Holistic Approach to Microbial Contamination Control• Workshop B: Reviewing the Road to a Holistic Approach to Microbial Impurities, Endotoxins and LERYou can download the updated brochure from the event website www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR5 Proudly Sponsored By: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, Charles River, DuPont, FujiFilm, Microbiologics and Millipore Sigma.If you are interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event, please contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukConference: June 5 & 6 June 2019Workshops: June, 4 2019Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Hotel, CA, USA#SMiPharmaMicroUSA---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.