CabinetM Releases the Nonprofit Tech Stack

Easy-to-Use Reference for Nonprofit Marketing Teams Building their Marketing and Business Technology Stacks

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, Mass., May 22, 2019 – CabinetM Inc., the technology management and discovery platform for marketing operations teams, today announced it has released the Nonprofit Technology Stack , the fourth in a series of interactive marketing technology stacks designed to help marketers find the technology they need to support their marketing and business initiatives.Built by the CabinetM team with assistance from Mark Becker of Cathexis Partners, the Nonprofit Technology Stack showcases more than 200 tools that offer a wide variety of capabilities designed to support all aspects of non-profit operations and donor acquisition and management.“It’s amazing to see the breadth of technology that has been purpose-built to support non-profit organizations,” said Sheryl Schultz, COO of CabinetM. “This is a technology stack that is likely to continue to grow as more and more specialized tools surface that have been developed for specific types of nonprofits.”“With the help of Mark Becker, we’ve uncovered more than 200 products designed for nonprofit organizations. And though this sounds like a lot, I think there are probably many more products available that have been designed for specific types of nonprofits that we’ve yet to catalog,” said Kat Powers, Editorial Director at CabinetM. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this category evolves over the next year and welcome any assistance from category experts in adding to this stack.”The US nonprofit sector generates impact on both communities and economies. About 10% of the American workforce is attributable to nonprofits, the third largest workforce in the U.S., behind retail and manufacturing according to the Independent Sector.“It’s vitally important to nonprofit success to find the right mix of technology to support everything from donor management to fundraising and advocacy campaigns,” said Mark Becker,” Founding Partner at Cathexis Partners. “The Nonprofit Technology Stack makes it easier for nonprofit organizations to find, research, and select, the right technology needed to support their specific organizational objectives. “Like CabinetM’s other interactive stacks, the CDP Technology Stack , Email Technology Stack and the Direct Mail Technology Stack, the Nonprofit Technology Stack resides within the CabinetM product directory and can be found on the Nonprofit category pages.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM Marketing Technology Management platform enables full lifecycle support around digital tool discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 11,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built, and are being managed, on theplatform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1##



