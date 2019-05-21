Lockdowel Announces Regency RTA Furniture in AWFS Booth 9074 July 17-20

Ready in two minutes! The Regency Niche Cubo uses tool-less Lockdowel fastening to assemble - superfast! Buy these RTA tables online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples and many others retailers - http://www.regencyof.com/retailers/ With Lockdowel easy assembly you don't need tools to start using it immediately. Buy these easily assembled bookcases by Niche online - retailers http://www.regencyof.com/retailers Lockdowel assembly means you can use it immediately.

Regency RTA Furniture will showcase their Easy-to-Assemble Niche line in the Lockdowel AWFS Booth #9074 in Las Vegas July 17-20, 2019

We use Lockdowel fastening for most all of our Niche furniture. Items ship cheaper and customers can start using their furniture right away, because assembly takes 10 minutes or less!” — Regency Global Sourcing President & CEO, John "Skip" Summerville

FREMONT, CA, USA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel, Inc. announces Regency Global Sourcing, the makers of affordable, beautiful office furniture, will show off their latest Niche line at the AWFS Fair, July 17-20 in Lockdowel booth #9074. The Niche showcase will include: Niche Cubo; MŌD 30” Round Table; and MŌD 42” Bookcase. According to Regency, Inc., Niche is made for everyone seeking attractive furniture that is easy to assemble. Each piece comes flat-packed and assembles easily with Lockdowel fastening, without tools or glue.

"Since Lockdowel assembly is so simple to put together, we use it for most all of our Niche furniture," Regency Global Sourcing President and CEO John "Skip" Summerville says. "Items ship cheaper and customers can start using their furniture right away, because assembly takes 10 minutes or less!”

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture using Lockdowel fastening requires less hardware and fewer small parts. “That means less plastic packaging and less waste,” Summerville says.

Niche and Regency are sold on Amazon, Walmart.com, Staples.com, BisonOffice.com, Target, Wayfair.com, Overstock and many others: http://www.regencyof.com/retailers/ You can see the company’s full line of products at their online store: TheOfficePlace.com.

More about Regency Niche furniture featured in Lockdowel booth 9074 at AWFS Fair July 17-20, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip1-VOARR2U

Niche Cubo: These innovative storage cubes by Niche are designed to fasten together in hundreds of configurations. From a single cube to sets of 12 or more, the possibilities are endless! Perfect for closets, entryways, laundry & storage rooms, as a bookcase, nightstand or media storage-these cubes fit anywhere! Its rich warm cherry finish shows subtle wood grain and is sure to please, and coordinates with the rest of the Niche line. No-tools Lockdowel assembly allows pieces to simply snap together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build in less than 2 minutes!

MŌD 30” Round Table: This Niche Round Table is a great choice for breakfast nooks, home offices, dining rooms, cafes and more. A sturdy X-Base ensures stability. Its 30-inch round top is lightweight, making the table easy to move around, even for one person. No-tools Lockdowel assembly allows pieces to simply snap together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build in less than 5 minutes.

MŌD 42” Bookcase: This Niche 42 x 30 Bookcase is the perfect accompaniment to any living space. Its rich dark Truffle finish shows subtle wood grain and is sure to please. It has one fixed and two adjustable shelves for display and storage. The adjustable shelves can be moved in 1-inch increments. It has a solid, reinforced base that helps ensure stability and interior adjustable shelves rest on secure supports. No-tools Lockdowel assembly allows pieces to simply slide together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build in less than 10 minutes. No more searching for the right size screwdriver or dropping tiny screws. Just snap into place and go.

About Regency Global Sourcing & Niche

The Regency dream began in 1940, when Scott and Norma Summerville opened their own office products business. In 1987 their son, John “Skip” Summerville, accepted the responsibility as President and CEO. Unable to find a source for quality affordable office furniture, he became it! By doing so, this family business entered a new chapter becoming Regency Global Sourcing – your complete source for office furniture.

The Regency family grew again with the creation of the Niche line. Built around the concept of easy-to-build home furnishings, Niche is perfect for any room of the house, dorm or lounge. The Niche product line features Lockdowel tool-free assembly and includes modern lightweight seating tables and desks and Cubo modular storage cubes. “Let your imagination run wild with Niche!” Find out more at: www.mynichefurniture.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, fixtures and architectural millwork. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

Lockdowel: Patented - Tested – Proven (Lockdowel patent #10,197,081).

See the new Niche Line by Regency at Lockdowel Booth 9074 AWFS Las Vegas July 17-20, 2019



