PatchMaster Launches Two New Franchise Locations Across Canada

New PatchMaster franchise owners in Ontario and Nova Scotia to provide fast and professional solution for drywall repairs

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly four decades of success in home services as HouseMaster Home Inspections, Master Home Services is setting its sights on the small drywall repair market through the expansion of its new PatchMaster franchise. The brand is marking a year of steady growth in North America with the opening of two new Canadian franchise locations.Doug Wheatley of Halifax, Nova Scotia, is the owner-operator launching PatchMaster serving the province of Nova Scotia. And Felix Fujs, based in Rockwood, Ontario, is bringing a new PatchMaster territory to midwestern Ontario.PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and those DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.Both Wheatley and Fujs have years of experience running home service business — they each operate a HouseMaster franchise in their respective regions. The two franchise locations have received equally tremendous customer satisfaction scores — a 4.7 out of 5 ranking — from the hundreds of customers who’ve hired them for inspections.Currently, PatchMaster has more than 25 franchises signed in 56 territories with 19 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada. PatchMaster’s sister brand, HouseMaster, already has a strong presence in Canada, with more than 30 franchise locations operating.“We feel that PatchMaster is one of the best low-cost franchise opportunities to come along in a very long time,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CFE, President and CEO of PatchMaster and HouseMaster. “Decades of experience in home service has helped us fine-tune the PatchMaster model and provide a primed franchise offering to our owners. I’m amazed at how fast our PatchMaster franchisees are growing their customer base and hitting profitability.”The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.“This concept was the perfect fit when we were looking for ways to expand our home service business,” said Wheatley, the franchise owner in Halifax. “Our team did not have a lot of drywall repair experience, but PatchMaster did an outstanding job getting us up to speed with a system that works, one that values the importance of excellent customer service and superior technical expertise. This franchise can work as an excellent add-on for a business owner already in the home service industry, or as an entry point for someone looking to make a mark and launch their first business.”PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.Master Home Services is known for a strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.Additionally, HouseMaster’s average gross sales are the highest in the home inspection franchise market. With a proven track record in the three most critical home service franchise criteria – customer experience, franchisee satisfaction and average gross sales – Master Home Services has the know-how to make PatchMaster one of the fastest-growing and most successful service franchises.For more information on this home services franchise, visit http://Patchmaster.com ###ABOUT PATCHMASTERHeadquartered in Somerville, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. In a matter of months, PatchMaster already has more than 25 franchises signed in 56 territories with 19 franchises opened and operating. Backed by Master Home Services, the parent company of HouseMaster, the original home inspection franchise with more than 315 locations across North America, PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise across the United States and Canada.Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.



