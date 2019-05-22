The Beaufort Picture Show Presents ... the Coolest Movies in the Coolest Small Town
The Beaufort Picture Show celebrates its inaugural season in the newly retro-fitted Mill Space (right next door to Mill Whistle Brewery)!
Keeping with its stated mission to showcase a broad range of notable films that enrich lives, engage minds, and build community, the Beaufort Picture Show's kickoff summer season will present a slate of films featuring strong women characters and roles and voices -- from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Aretha Franklin. Nice, huh?
The carefully curated collection of movies and showtimes is hereby announced:
June 28: ON THE BASIS OF SEX, showings at 3:30pm and 6:30pm
July 12: LADY BIRD, showings at 3:30pm and 6:30pm
July 26: ATONEMENT, showtimes TBA
August 9: WOODSTOCK, showtimes TBA
August 23: AMAZING GRACE, showtimes TBA
These particular movies were specifically selected to highlight our ability to deliver high quality digital images and sound in our "new" theater, complete with comfortable seating and proper projection facilities, at Mill Space, 1354 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC. Our movies, it should be noted, will be screened directly adjacent to Mill Whistle Brewery (https://www.crystalcoastnc.org/location/mill-whistle-brewing/), where movie-goers will be able to gather both before and after the movie for discussion and/or libation. It's going to be so fun. Indeed, the goal of the Beaufort Picture Show is to become the premier destination for cinema and cultural events on the Crystal Coast. Memberships and Sponsorships are available now. All are welcome.
For tickets, schedules, showtimes, and more: www.beaufortpictureshow.com
Beaufort Picture Show @ Mill Space
1354 Lennoxville Road
Beaufort, NC 28516
info@beaufortpictureshow.com
Beaufort Picture Show
Beaufort Picture Show, Inc.
+1 252-528-7395
