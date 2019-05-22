The Beaufort Picture Show Presents ... the Coolest Movies in the Coolest Small Town

Beaufort Picture Show logo Beaufort Picture Show BeauShow logo

The Beaufort Picture Show celebrates its inaugural season in the newly retro-fitted Mill Space (right next door to Mill Whistle Brewery)!

There's a lot to like about Beaufort already--the beaches, the boats, the beers--but still, it's going to be *so much better* when you can catch a decent movie without leaving town. Thanks, BeauShow!” — The Citizens of Beaufort, North Carolina

BEAUFORT, NC, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beaufort Picture Show , a brand new non-profit neighborhood collective organization, will begin its inaugural season of sharing and showcasing movies in beautiful Beaufort, North Carolina, at the newly retro-fitted Mill Space (adjacent to Mill Whistle Brewery), starting this summer, June through August 2019.Keeping with its stated mission to showcase a broad range of notable films that enrich lives, engage minds, and build community, the Beaufort Picture Show's kickoff summer season will present a slate of films featuring strong women characters and roles and voices -- from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Aretha Franklin. Nice, huh?The carefully curated collection of movies and showtimes is hereby announced:June 28: ON THE BASIS OF SEX, showings at 3:30pm and 6:30pmJuly 12: LADY BIRD, showings at 3:30pm and 6:30pmJuly 26: ATONEMENT, showtimes TBAAugust 9: WOODSTOCK, showtimes TBAAugust 23: AMAZING GRACE, showtimes TBA﻿These particular movies were specifically selected to highlight our ability to deliver high quality digital images and sound in our "new" theater, complete with comfortable seating and proper projection facilities, at Mill Space, 1354 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC. Our movies, it should be noted, will be screened directly adjacent to Mill Whistle Brewery ( https://www.crystalcoastnc.org/location/mill-whistle-brewing/ ), where movie-goers will be able to gather both before and after the movie for discussion and/or libation. It's going to be so fun. Indeed, the goal of the Beaufort Picture Show is to become the premier destination for cinema and cultural events on the Crystal Coast. Memberships and Sponsorships are available now. All are welcome.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++For tickets, schedules, showtimes, and more: www.beaufortpictureshow.com +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Beaufort Picture Show @ Mill Space1354 Lennoxville RoadBeaufort, NC 28516info@beaufortpictureshow.com



