Helion Technologies Becomes a CIS SecureSuite Member

Helion Technologies

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Technologies today announced it has become a CIS SecureSuite® member. Through this membership, Helion is bolstering its auto dealership clients' cybersecurity defenses by leveraging CIS SecureSuite resources. The CIS Benchmarks™, the consensus-based, internationally recognized security configuration resources, CIS-CAT Pro, and the CIS Controls™, a set of cyber practices developed by global experts, all help to protect an organization against pervasive and dangerous cyber-attacks.“We are pleased to add our new CIS SecureSuite membership to our already robust cyber defense toolbox,” said Erik Nachbahr, president and founder of Helion. “CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for FISMA, PCI, HIPAA, and other security requirements."“We welcome Helion Technologies as a CIS SecureSuite member, and look forward to collaborating with them to help enhance their clients' cybersecurity posture,” said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President Security Best Practices & Automation Group.CIS’s SecureSuite membership provides members with tools for measuring information security status and resources for making informed security investment decisions. Members include organizations from virtually every industry sector and every size, ranging from independent consultants to Fortune 500 companies. Recent upgrades to CIS’s CIS-CAT Pro tool now provides SecureSuite members a dynamic view into their system’s conformance with the CIS Benchmarks and how it maps to the CIS Controls over time.The CIS Benchmarks program is a trusted, independent authority that facilitates the collaboration of public and private industry experts to achieve consensus on practical and actionable solutions. CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI, Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and other security requirements.Helion's Nachbahr, along with several other Helion team members, have also secured Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certifications. The CISSP is an independent security certification granted by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC).For more information about Helion or for a free security risk assessment, call 443-541-1500 or visit https://heliontechnologies.com/ About Helion TechnologiesHelion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request a free assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com About CISCIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC™), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.



