Russia's Pobeda Airlines Chooses Britannica's Fox Training Management Systems

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pobeda Airlines has purchased the Fox Training Management System by Britannica Knowledge Systems as its new training management platform. In flight since December 2014, Pobeda is a new and growing low-cost airline, slated to have 108 routes across Russia and abroad by mid-June 2019.

“We chose Fox due to its ability to optimize the process of managing crew and instructor qualification. It will also solve the problem connected to electronic document circulation," said Denis Petrikov, Director of Flight OPS at Pobeda Airlines. "We are looking forward to using Fox to create training programs and scenarios based on pilot qualification levels."

Pobeda will use Fox to manage and improve pilot qualification training and compliance, courseware delivery, online testing, and performance evaluation. Fox's scheduling module will oversee all pilot training events and resources. Pobeda's instructors and evaluators will use the Fox Grading app to ensure training quality and maintain standards by capturing performance data, in real-time on mobile devices, both online and offline. In addition, Pobeda will implement Fox with the support of Fox's new easy onboarding tools and guidelines.

"We at Britannica Knowledge Systems are thrilled to be part of this young Russian airline's ascent in the low-cost airline sector," said Miki Ringelhim, VP, Sales at Britannica Knowledge Systems. "As Pobeda expands its fleets and destinations, Fox's cutting-edge technology and solutions will assure continuous training quality improvement."

"Due to our new 'Fox for All' approach, Pobeda can benefit from the same comprehensive features as our larger airline customers such as ANA, American Airlines, British Airways, LATAM and United Airlines," said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Britannica Knowledge Systems. "This flexible approach can support shared Cloud services, self-implementation tools and guidelines, and tiered support packages."

The name of the low-cost carrier, Pobeda Airlines," translates from Russian as "victory." It is wholly owned by Aeroflot, the country's 96 year-old flag carrying airline. Pobeda boasts 29 modern and comfortable Boeing 737-800 NG. It has been ranked as the "Best Low-Cost Airline in Russia 2018" by SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. It has also been lauded in Russia as a top 5 of largest airlines in the Russian Federation, top 3 of most punctual airlines in the Russian Federation, and the most affordable airline of Southern Russia.

At Britannica Knowledge Systems, we proactively develop visionary solutions to optimize training operations. Our flagship product, Fox, the sophisticated algorithm-based training management system, helps small to large and complex training organizations systemize processes, reduce costs and improve throughput. We listen closely to our customers and continuously enhance Fox with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Our talented and experienced professionals apply proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success.



