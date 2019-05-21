LATRO Releases Single Unified Package for Telecom Providers and Regulators to Beat Bypass Fraud

LATRO Services is the only RAFM solution provider to offer pinpoint Geolocation of SIM Box and SIM Server systems

The innovative market leader for Telecom Fraud Control and Revenue Assurance solutions launches Versalytics™ as a Service to beat Interconnect Bypass Fraud

Powering the industry’s fastest detection speeds and geolocating SIM Box operations takes the business case away from the fraudster. ” — Don Reinhart

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LATRO Services , Inc. today announced its new Analytics as a Service (AaaS) offering in the form of Versalytics ™, a highly versatile and advanced data analytics platform. The fastest fraud control solution in the industry today, the platform is capable of detecting fraud before the fraud device makes a single call through its Pre-Call Detection™ feature.Versalytics™ as a Service attacks the fraud problem comprehensively by leveraging big data sources from a variety of telecommunications network elements to conduct multi-layered integrated analysis in the form of Test Call Generation, CDR Analysis and intensive Signaling, Usage, Pattern and Location Analytics. Using Signaling probe data allows LATRO to accelerate the detection process and provide the fastest and deepest visibility into the network possible. The output is Fraud Detections and Fraud Locations used to discover and eliminate fraud operations, resulting in recovered revenue streams previously lost to Interconnect Bypass Fraud.Don Reinhart, COO/CTO, LATRO: “Powering the industry’s fastest detection speeds and geolocating SIM Box operations takes the business case away from the fraudster. Bypass Fraud will only continue as long as Fraudsters make money faster than TCG and CDR analysis vendors can detect them. Our Signaling Analytics detect SIM Box Bypass faster than Fraudsters can make money, forcing them out of business.”Versalytics™ is also capable of fighting the most elusive and advanced fraud, immune to methods such as SIM Servers, SIM Banks and SIM Card Virtualization. The innovative data analytics system is also immune to counter detection methods including HLR Checking, Human Behavior Simulation, B# Analysis and Approved and Non-Approved Listings.About LATRO ServicesLATRO Services is the only RAFM solution provider to offer pinpoint Geolocation of SIM Box and SIM Server systems as well as report Pre-Call detections of virtualized SIM Cards used to defraud telecom operators and regional tax authorities from valuable international voice call revenues. Over the last decade, LATRO has established itself in over fifty global markets and is the only company with expertise to pre-emptively locate and eliminate SIM Box and Bypass Fraud in telecom networks.Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and National Regulators can partner with LATRO today to beat the fraud on their networks, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed RAFM KPIs and continuously protect network and subscribers against the security and poor quality impacts due to fraud.For more details, visit www.latroservices.com For Press Enquiries:Ashish Kuriakoseashishk@latroservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.