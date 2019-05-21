IIJ GS Indonesia, ALT Tech Are Partnering to Launch an AI-Based Multilingual Chat Support Service for ASEAN Enterprises

IIJ Global Solutions Indonesia, ALT Technologies, and Next Advisers Are Partnering to Launch an AI-Based Multilingual Chat Support Service for ASEAN Enterprises

Partnership to Release altGo Support in Indonesia and Singapore as the First Step in Its Strategy

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT. IIJ Global Solutions Indonesia (IIJ GS Indonesia), ALT Technologies Inc. (ALT Technologies) and Next Advisers Co., Ltd. (Next Advisers) today announced that they have agreed to a development and sales promotion partnership to develop and promote altGo Support(*1), an AI-based multilingual support service, in an effort to assist the customer service operations of corporations in four key ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand).As the first step in its strategy, the partnership will launch chatbot services in English, Indonesian and Japanese for markets in Indonesia and Singapore, starting in July 2019. In Indonesia, the goal is to acquire the top share of the AI support services sector within three years. By the end of 2019, the partnership plans to develop support interfaces and offer services in Vietnam and Thailand.BackgroundInternationally, the customer support sector frequently operates by using chat programs, as well as by conventional telephone and email. Under these circumstances, corporations that offer customer support services are increasingly demanding AI-based chat support services due to the operational burdens of hiring and training operators, the need to accumulate support know-how, and the need to automate support using chatbots. However, conventional chat support services use English as their primary language, so customers have been unable to receive support services in the local languages. Thus, by using the question-answering engine NEO RMR(*2) that ALT Technologies has developed, the partnership will develop a chat interface that supports local languages, build it into the cloud platform that the IIJ Group is developing in four ASEAN countries, and IIJ Group local subsidiaries will sell this chatbot service to various enterprises in these countries.altGo Support Features and SystemsCustomer service operators can incorporate ALT Technologies' conversational AI into their own support interfaces by using APIs. When initially installing the service, the AI and human operators will run, and the AI will learn how end users and human operators interact. As it gathers data through its learning algorithm, the AI gradually increases the scope of answers possible for AI operators until it becomes possible to switch to fully automated AI operators.Therefore, customer service operators do not need to compile and input large volumes of Q&A data in advance or to spare resources for batch learning, allowing them to start using the service shortly after signing a contract. altGo Support has applications across a broad range of scenarios, including providing information on how to use products, offering sightseeing guides, performing reception tasks, developing in-restaurant order systems, and creating different types of reservation systems.*1 altGo Support: altGo Support is a type of conversational AI that is available on altGo.com, an AI platform that ALT Technologies is developing.*2 NEO RMR: NEO RMR learns how customer support operators and users interact, accumulates a history of past Q&A interactions, and automatically attains a degree of confidence in its responses. Rather than search a Q&A database using word matches, as general chatbots do, NEO RMR is a question-answering AI engine that can suggest the optimal answer that responds to the intent of questions, based on the similarity in contextual meaning and on the importance of the words used.IIJ GS Indonesia, ALT Technologies, and Next Advisers will combine their strengths in the AI support services sector and endeavor to offer high added-value services to their customers.About ALT Technologies Inc.ALT Technologies was founded on April, 2019, as a subsidiary of Alt Inc., which develops Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). ALT Technologies developed altGo.com, an AI platform that uses technologies the firm's global technology partners have developed and that promotes the use of AI technologies in business environments. altGo.com is built around several AI engines, including the advanced natural language processor in Alt's conversational engine.For more information about ALT Technologies, visit the website at https://alt-technologies.com/ About Next AdvisersAs a management strategy consulting firm, Next Advisers offers, through its strategic consulting for numerous client enterprises, ancillary services aimed at maximizing corporate earnings and corporate alliance matchmaking. It serves as a partner that goes beyond just consulting to maximize earnings for its client corporations. For start-ups and new growth sectors, Next Advisers provides, in addition to its consulting activities, corporate and service growth support through ongoing investments.About IIJ GS IndonesiaFounded as a wholly owned Indonesian subsidiary of the IIJ Group in January 2015, IIJ GS Indonesia offers networking outsourcing services and cloud-based managed services. It also founded a joint venture, PT. BIZNET GIO NUSANTARA, with major Indonesian telecom services provider Biznet Networks (formally known as PT. Supra Primatama Nusantara). This joint venture offers Biznet GIO Cloud, which provides cloud services for Indonesian users. For more information on IIJ GS Indonesia, see https://www.iij.ad.jp/global/overseas/ja/indonesia/ The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents furnished by Internet Initiative Japan Inc. with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.Source：ALT Technologies Inc.



