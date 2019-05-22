Publication of Jason Schenker's Book The Future of Energy

The Future of Energy Jason Schenker - Author

Jason Schenker has released a new book titled The Future of Energy: Technologies and Trends Driving Disruption

The big idea of The Future of Energy is that the energy world is changing in many different ways.” — Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to announce the publication of Jason Schenker 's new book,The Future of Energy: Technologies and Trends Driving Disruption.Energy and power are critical requirements for economic growth. With rising global wealth and population, global oil and power demand are rising even as the energy mix is changing. The push toward less carbon-intensive fuel, energy, and power substitutes is gaining momentum. But material science realities present some significant challenges and limitations — especially with growing demand.In The Future of Energy, Jason Schenker examines over a dozen major trends that will impact energy demand, supply, use, and substitution in the decade ahead — and how companies, industries, and individuals can be prepared.The Future of Energy is based on Schenker's experiences modeling, analyzing, and forecasting markets and prices over the past 15 years, including at Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute."I wrote The Future of Energy to share my perspectives on the biggest changes coming to many parts of the energy world in the decade ahead and beyond. The energy world is changing in so many ways and I am truly excited to share this exciting research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute," noted Jason Schenker, who is the Chairman of The Futurist institute, the President of Prestige Economics, and the world's leading financial futurist.The Future of Energy had already been ranked a #1 New Release on Amazon before its official release by Prestige Professional Publishing on 22 May 2019. This is Jason Schenker's 17th book.



