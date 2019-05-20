Laidlaw & Company Once Again A Presenting Sponsor Of The Massachusetts Bay Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidlaw & Company is pleased to announce its participation for the fourth year as a presenting sponsor alongside Optum and SVB Leerink, for the Massachusetts Bay Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament.

Laidlaw is pleased to announce the tournament raised over 900k dollars for the foundation last year.

James “Jimmy” Ahern, Managing Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Laidlaw, is a Vice-Chairman of the tournament. James commented, "Laidlaw is pleased to continue supporting such an impactful organization with our youth.”

Matthew Eitner, Laidlaw’s Chief Executive Officer also added, “This annual event is something that we take great pride in supporting at Laidlaw. The foundation's dedication to not only maintaining a program that mentors kids, but continuously works to improve that effort hits home. We appreciate the ability to continue our support.”



Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private and public institutions, as well as high net worth individual investors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.