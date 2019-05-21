Sellers Containers to Participate in Letsrecycle Live 2019

Sellers Containers Ltd

Sellers Containers will participate at Letsrecycle Live 2019, held at NAEC in the West Midlands, England to showcase its innovative waste containment products.

OLDHAM, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sellers Containers, the waste containment products manufacturing subsidiary of Visionscape Group, will be at Letsrecycle Live, the only event exhibiting the latest developments, equipment and opportunities in the United Kingdom’s waste and recycling sector in a LIVE environment.

Sellers Containers will exhibit its innovative waste management products, including the smart, solar-powered SolarStreetBinTM and the new upgraded 1100ltr Sellers Trade Waste Bin, during the two-day event that will be held on May 22-23, 2019 at the National Agricultural Exhibition Centre in West Midlands, England.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show how our products support and promote waste recycling, sustainability and circular economy, the very things that Letsrecycle Live stands for. We also look to demonstrate the cutting-edge features of our products so guests can see for themselves the real, tangible benefits that our products can bring to them and the environment,” said Marcus Davies, Managing Director at Sellers Containers.

A leading UK manufacturer of bins, skips and containers, Sellers Containers will be welcoming guests and participants at Booth N1 to showcase the advantages of its high-quality products, including Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) containers and Front End Load (FEL) skips.

All bins, skips and containers manufactured by Sellers Containers meet and exceed Container Handling Equipment Manufacturers Association (CHEM) and Deutsches Institut für Normung (DIN) standards.

About Sellers Containers:

Sellers Containers Limited is the waste containment products manufacturing subsidiary of the Visionscape Group. Sellers Containers designs, manufactures and supplies high-quality metal waste bins, skips, containers, and other waste containment products, delivering innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries and applications.

Since 1975, the company has been expanding in the waste management industry to become one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of waste containment products, setting a standard of quality and excellence. Sellers Containers offers an unrivalled range of fully customisable products that meet Container Handling Equipment Manufacturers Association (CHEM) and/or Deutsches Institut für Normung (DIN) standards.

Visit http://sellerscontainers.co.uk/ for more information.

About Visionscape Group:

The Visionscape Group is a multifaceted environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain for diverse industries across the world.

Driven by our Circular Economy business model, each of our subsidiaries specialises in providing products and services in key sectors – ranging from turnkey environmental solutions in the areas of waste management, sanitation, and wastewater treatment for governments and municipalities, to resource management, recycling and manufacturing, and waste-to-energy.

Visit www.visionscape.group for more information.



