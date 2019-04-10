Visionscape Joins RECOUP, Reinforces Commitment to Plastic Waste Reduction and Sustainability in Europe

Visionscape Group

Visionscape Group Joins RECOUP, as the company reinforces its commitment to plastic waste reduction and sustainability in Europe.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionscape, an international environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain, has officially announced its membership with RECycling of Used Plastics Limited (RECOUP), the UK’s leading authority on plastics waste and resource management.

The move reflects Visionscape’s commitment to actively tackle challenges brought on by the rapidly rising volume of plastic waste, by providing sustainable solutions and accelerating the development and implementation of plastics recycling and resource management globally.

Taking charge as the UK's leading authority on plastics waste and resource management, the goal of RECOUP is to create sustainable packaging solutions which significantly reduce the carbon impact of plastics on the environment.

Steve Farncombe, CEO at Visionscape UK Holdings, said “At Visionscape, our commitment to reducing global carbon footprint by recycling and reusing 90% of the waste collected by the year 2025 remains a key selling point for us. As a sustainability driven company championing the attainment of a circular economy, we continually explore new and innovative ways to close the loop within the waste management value chain. We are excited to be members of the RECOUP family as it is a strategic step forward in creating more sustainable and innovative plastic packaging solutions across the industry, in line with our goal to make positive contributions in this area and preserve the Earth.”

RECOUP Deputy Chairman, Jim Armstrong stated “We are delighted that the Visionscape Group has decided to join RECOUP and we look forward to their contribution and expertise to assist RECOUP in analysing and providing solutions to the increasing number of issues which we in the UK are faced with concerning the collection and recycling of plastics. RECOUP is the only body whose members represent all sectors of the UK plastic packaging chain and we believe that it is only by involving all stakeholders that we can successfully deliver practical and sustainable solutions.”

RECOUP CEO, Stuart Foster stated “RECOUP continues to provide leadership in pushing forwards plastics recycling and resource efficiency activities. We are very effective at bringing together various stakeholders to explore and find solutions for both short- and long-term challenges to improving plastics recycling. The agenda for change in 2018 is unprecedented at both a practical and strategic level. We are happy to welcome the environmental utility Group, Visionscape, into the RECOUP family in furtherance of our drive towards the attainment of recycling plastics in the UK.”

Visionscape aims to improve operational efficiency in the collection, transportation and disposal of waste by up to 90% by 2027, as well as increase landfill diversion rate for recyclables by 70%.



About the Visionscape Group

The Visionscape Group is a multifaceted environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain for diverse industries across the world.

Driven by our Circular Economy business model, each of our subsidiaries specialises in providing products and services in key sectors – ranging from turnkey environmental solutions in the areas of waste management, sanitation, and wastewater treatment for governments and municipalities, to resource management, recycling and manufacturing, and waste-to-energy.

We are witnessing a remarkable increase in the demand for waste management and recycling. To meet this demand, we implement integrated resource recovery systems leveraging on ground-breaking technologies to tackle waste management in urban cities.

We are committed to ending plastic pollution by operating responsibly within a sustainable business model to reducing our carbon footprint by recycling and reusing 90% of the materials we manufacture and recover from the waste we collect by the year 2025.

Visit www.visionscape.group for more information.

About RECOUP:

RECOUP is the UK's leading authority on plastics waste and resource management, providing expertise and guidance to a wide range of clients, including the UK government, across the plastics supply, use and disposal chain. RECOUP is built on a network of members and associated organisations across all sectors involved in plastics manufacture, use, disposal and recycling. RECOUP works with many other leading international plastics recycling organisations to ensure that it stimulates the implementation of latest best practices and developments world-wide.

RECOUP is a registered charity and not-for-profit member-based organisation that works in collaboration with all stakeholders to promote, develop, stimulate and increase the levels of plastics recycling within the UK.



