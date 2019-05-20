Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Move to New Offices to Support Growth and Enhance Client Service

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Global background screening firm ESR announces relocation of Sacramento office to new building accommodating company’s rapid growth and future expansion plans.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a global provider of background screening services, today announced the relocation of its Sacramento, California office to a new building intended to enhance the client experience and accommodate their continuous business growth.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office,” said President Brad Landin. “We attribute our rapid growth to the response from the market related to ESR’s compliance technology, relentless client focus, and ability to serve our multi-national clients.”

A significant catalyst contributing to their expansion can be attributed to their award-winning ESR Assured Compliance® Program, which helps U.S. employers manage their compliance obligations under local, state, and federal laws, and now General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance as well for compliant screening programs in the European Union (EU).

“I’m grateful ESR can take this step forward and look to the many ways having such a space can help us better support our clients as well as our continued growth. We look forward to hosting visits, meetings, prospects, and clients,” said Kirk Bogue, Vice President of Operations.

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a leading global background screening provider – is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and undergoes annual SSAE 18 Service Organization Control SOC 2® Type 2 audits to ensure information security. They were also named 2018 HRO Today Magazine’s Baker’s Dozen for Top Pre-Employment Screening Service and won the 2018 Tektonic Award for innovative and disruptive background screening technology.

ESR believes companies deserve a partner who consistently delivers fast, accurate, affordable, and compliant information through an innovative solution that supports compliance with ever-changing laws. They are the only background screening firm providing real-time compliance. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.



