Announcing Scientific Evidence of the Power of Organic Stable Hypochlorous Acid

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upwardly trending Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) Technology previously only known by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and some major Universities in their research into Alzheimer’s,(1)Parkinson’s and HPV has now shown great promise improving skin health,. Customer reported uses include Acne, Sunburn, Wound and Eye Care applications according to customer reviews on Amazon for Curativa Bay. This 100 + year old technology has in recent years been made stable maintaining its safe and organic status which means its commercial use has now been realized through increased shelf life.

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is the most important substance naturally made by the human body that can be produced at commercial scale-- pure and stable--- and made available for routine use in skin, wound and eye care. There is just nothing comparable amongst the whole spectrum of natural products that can bring so many benefits.

Origins and effects: Made by your white blood cells and others that reside in skin and brain tissues, HOCl serves as the body’s ‘first responder’ to irritation and injury---correcting blemishes, hurrying the healing of all kinds of wounds, and maintaining health and wellness of skin at all stages of life. Short-lived when applied topically, it quickly triggers cascades of local events that all contribute to restoring skin to its optimal condition, and overcoming the commonplace damage experienced by your body’s largest organ—skin—as it deals with daily insults from the environment, physical, chemical and infectious.

Science and HOCl: The scientific evidence supporting these effects is plentiful and is published in the most rigorous and prestigious biomedical and chemistry journals. Newly discovered features of HOCl have come about from the value of making it pure, homogeneous and more comparable to the way it’s naturally made and delivered to the sites of need in the body.

Benefits to the body: Regular use of Curativa Bay Hypochlorous Spray offers an array of benefits that extend from enhancing skin tone, and inhibiting the toll of skin ageing changes, to relief from discomfort wherever there has been irritation or injury, with proven cleansing, soothing and calming effects at points of need.

Curativa Bay (www.curativabay.com) is a boutique Veteran Owned Skin Care Manufacturer located in Clearwater Florida providing innovative natural and Organic Ski Care Solutions with an emphasis on Organic Hypochlorous Acid Skin Spray Technology

(1) https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1005914



