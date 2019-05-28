Easton Dental Implants from Lehigh Valley Orthodontist Only $2,000

Dental implants in Easton cost only $2,000

Dental implants in Easton help replace one or several missing teeth.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Easton are helping residents achieve fuller, more confident smiles thanks to Affordable Dental Solutions.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and the crown. Together they help add a natural finish to a patient’s smile.

“The natural look and feel of dental implants have made them an extremely popular solution for those with missing teeth,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Easton.

ADS also uses dental implants to help stabilize patients’ dentures and keep them from slipping and sliding. Implant-retained dentures are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures. Full dentures in Easton are also available for only $650 per arch, while partial dentures are available for $750 per arch.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley dentists in Easton by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. ADS is currently accepting new patients.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.



