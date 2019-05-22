Mintec Launch Market Outlooks & Short-Term Price Analysis covering almost 60 Commodity Types

Mintec Market Outlooks Recent Price Movements Supply and Demand

Mintec launch new Market Outlooks to enhance their analytics capabilities.Subscribers can now access commodity market analysis & short-term price outlooks.

Having visibility of recent price movements gives customers the opportunity to react quickly to shifting price trends affecting food and associated commodities.” — Luana Clapis, Head of Data and Intelligence

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each Mintec Market Outlook reviews a specific commodity market by taking an in-depth look at recent price movements, changing supply and demand and other price drivers . They provide a concise view of key market drivers as well as an outlook on price. As a result, customers are better able to understand the impact of market conditions on the cost of the food ingredients and packaging materials they use.

These Market Outlooks complement the existing analysis into macro price drivers, weather pattern trends and other market events. Each Outlook follows a standard format and includes an executive summary and an explanation of recent price movements, changing supply and demand and other important price drivers as well as key takeaways.

Luana Clapis, Head of Data and Intelligence, believes that, by evaluating the full range of price drivers including trade tensions, weather conditions and changes in supply, it is possible to get deeper insight into the most impactful changes affecting the market.

“We have created 137 Market Outlooks covering 57 commodity types, which often represent some of a company’s biggest spends. Having visibility of recent price movements gives customers the opportunity to react quickly to shifting price trends affecting food and associated commodities.”

Typically, Mintec Analytics users can control costs, increase efficiency and better manage risks by accessing price data and analytical tools all in one place. This enables them to make data-driven business decisions more quickly. The new Market Outlooks provide instant access to the commodity price analysis, thus saving time and effort.

About Mintec: Mintec is the leading provider of raw materials and finished goods pricing and market data. Through our data, analysis and cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, we empower the world's largest food retailers and manufacturers, health and beauty brands and hospitality service providers, to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

www.mintecglobal.com

For more information, please contact: Contact: David Bateman, Head of Marketing, Mintec. Phone: +44 (0) 1628 642762 Email: david.bateman@mintecglobal.com

