Scissors Still Made in America- REALLY?

American Made Scissors by WOLFF Industries are featured on America's Business to Consumers Inc.

If every American purchase one USA made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers!” — J. J. Anayannis

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in 2007, America's Business to Consumers provides U.S. manufacturers the venue for making their products known. WOLFF Industries Products Featured.WOLFF Industries have specializing in stainless steel shears with edges sharper than can be obtained elsewhere. Mr. Lee Wolff started this sewing machine sales & service business in 1957. Mr. Lee did a great deal of scissors sharpening and repair, making important modifications on available scissors sharpening equipment. Consumer Reports rates the American scissors designed and produced by Mr. Lee Wolff as a “best buy.”WOLFF stainless steel shears are great for the kitchen drawer and are handy for cutting soft metal, and vinyl items. Each pair has a professionally honed edge. USAB2C CEO John Anayannis shares: “I purchased five of these shears last holiday and received inquisitive looks from my mother and sisters. I was pleasantly surprised over subsequent months to receive many thanks and praise for these powerful 7 ½” shears particularly when cutting those impossible to open, clear plastic, rigid packages containing batteries, tools, etc.” At $22.95, these are high-quality stainless steel utility shears with a high leverage cut.Why USAB2C?Given a choice between items made in America and similar items made overseas, consumers would rather buy the American product, according to a nationally representative survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center. USAB2C products carried run the gamut from toys , to tools, homegoods, towels, work & dress gloves, kitchen gear, work & trouble lights , decorative windmills, sunglasses, children's shoes , scissors, office clocks, nail clippers and more.Chief Operations Officer George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C founders have been intent on offering products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily stories dealing with “PRODUCT RECALLS,” new product introductions and related retailing / safety news.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact About America's Business to Consumers Inc.USAB2C.com is a private company experienced in retail marketing, consumer research and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a convenient source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of US products at a competitive price. www.USAB2C.com website portal, facilitates interactive communication between consumers and those “in-demand” products to numerous American manufacturers.The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!

Made in America - We Love the Idea - USAB2C.com



