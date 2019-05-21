EBERHARD & CO. SPECIAL PREVIEW AT COUTURE TIME

EBERHARD & CO. ALFA ROMEO QUADRIFOGLIO VERDE EBERHARD & CO. CHRONO 4 EBERHARD & CO, NUVOLARI LEGEND

Couture-Time Las Vegas, exhibition hosting the most important luxury watch brands and America’s top retail community, in an exclusive and luxurious setting.

The constant research, the innovation and the care for details live in our creations always.” — Mario Peserico, Managing Director & Barbara Monti, CEO, Eberhard & Co.

NEW YORK, NY, 10162, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eberhard & Co. will participate in the 2019 edition of Couture-Time Las Vegas, the great exhibition hosting the most important luxury watch brands and America’s top retail community, in an exclusive and luxurious setting.

On this occasion the Swiss Maison will present, as a special preview on the US market, one of its main novelties of this first half of the year: the new “Quadrifoglio Verde” chronograph, produced in a limited edition of 250 pieces, tribute to the sporting spirit of the historic Italian brand Alfa Romeo.

Certain brands know how to mix technical skills with passion, performance with emotion. These are the ones which have the power to endure, precisely because they push all the right buttons, in the head and in the soul. Alfa Romeo and Eberhard & Co., each in their respective fields, have always shared the same goal: to hit the heart with unique products.

The aim of Eberhard & Co., founded in 1887 and nurtured in the heart of the Swiss watch region, has always been to challenge time, measuring it with relentless accuracy, providing to the worlds of sport, work and leisure instruments which are,

of course, reliable, but also beautiful to look at and to wear on your wrist, with a charm that never fades over time.

For Alfa Romeo, established in Milan in 1910 and become a byword for automotive performance on a global level, the objective has been to create cars that are able to satisfy every possible need: unquestionable performance, reliability, safety, unmistakable style: values which are combined in the symbol of the “Quadrifoglio”, the four-leaf clover, at the same time a lucky charm and an emblem of boldness, which has been the signature for Alfa Romeo’s most sporting models since 1923.

Today Eberhard is dedicating a unique timepiece to the automotive brand, conceived to convey all the technical prowess and style which, for generations, have characterized the products from these two bastions of innovation based on tradition.

The “Quadrifoglio Verde” Chronograph boasts a generous 43mm diameter steel case housing the automatic movement which animates three counters. Of these, the small seconds’ catches the eye first: its reading is given by a hand shaped like the triangular clover emblem. The tachymeter scale surrounding the deep black dial, inspired by the readability of Alfa Romeo’s dashboard instruments, neatly combines all the tradition of Eberhard & Co.’s chronographs with an automotive imprint. The satin-finished bezel and buttons contribute to the stylish balance of the case, which appears sporting and elegant in equal measure.



Come and discover the new Quadrifoglio Verde chronograph!

Eberhard & Co. – Schubert ballroom

Encore Las Vegas – May 30 - June 3, 2019.

INFO: BeauGeste Inc., exclusive Agent for North America. tchaunu@BeauGesteLuxury.com – Ph. 212-847-1371

Press_RSVP: RSVP@kaleidoscopeluxury.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.