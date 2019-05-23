Valerie Romanoff WINS Best World Album at ZMR Global Airplay Chart's 15th Annual Zone Music Awards in New Orleans

ZMR Best World Album Winner Valerie Romanoff

Multi-talented musician, composer and producer Valerie Romanoff and her album Healing Music Volume 2 are also nominated for IMA, COVR and PSA awards.

Music has the power to heal, transform, evoke emotion, underscore and enhance our lives. By consciously aligning with elements of music, we can affect deep changes in our world.” — Valerie Romanoff

SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Music Volume 2 entered the Zone Music Reporter (ZMR) Global Airplay Chart last year at #4, qualifying for the organization's Best World Album award, leading to an invitation to the annual Zone Music Awards show. Valerie Romanoff -- the album's producer-composer and multi-instrumentalist -- made a cameo appearance with Best Vocal Album nominee, Sangeeta Kaur, and her band at the broadcaster-voted awards show on Saturday, May 18th at The House of Blues New Orleans, where she also accepted the prize for Best World Album.

“Heart-centered gatherings like this help activate waves of positive energy to uplift ourselves and our world. My collection of original music includes many genres,” she explains. “I compose and perform funky dance tunes (THRILL) with a positive message, as well as meditation music for deep relaxation and inner journey (STILL). And in between is (CHILL) groovy music for feeling good and finding a flow.”

Romanoff is a composer, writer and life-long entertainer who splits her time between New York and Sedona, AZ, playing live music as often as possible. She is also nominated by the Independent Music Awards for Best New Age Album, and Valerie is slated to attend the event on June 21-22nd in NYC; tickets are available to the public. The annual IMA ceremony and Independent Music Party industry event celebrates the year’s best artists and their fans with showcases, presentations, parties and awards in thirty-six genres of music, from A Capella to World Traditional, and more than 100 Album, EP, Song, Video, Producer, Photography and Design categories.

Two additional organizations have found the album worthy of nominations, including the COVR Awards and Peace Song Awards. She is nominated as a finalist for “Best Spoken Word” in the 2018 Peace Song Awards for “Om Shanti Shalom” a collaboration featuring 100-year old yogi Tao Porchon-Lynch. And, most recently, the retail-based Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) Awards announced that Healing Music Volume 2 is nominated in their Meditation Music and World Fusion Music categories. The COVR embraces a spiritual world view characterized by global concern, social conscience, peaceful coexistence, and ecological sustainability.

Groove into Bliss: Let the Music Still, Chill & Thrill!

Winning the ZMR Best World Album award and the recent award nominations are an ideal way to announce the debut of Romanoff’s new band, SpiritJamFest, and concert series, Groove Into Bliss. Romanoff was founder of the renowned high-end (and high-energy) event band called Starlight Orchestra. By contrast, her Groove Into Bliss concerts share Romanoff’s more mellow new age world fusion music as a focal point to connect with the present moment, varying the vibes to inspire different states of being. Based on the belief that listening to music changes our mood as our energy naturally calibrates to our environment, Romanoff performs musical compositions with positive vibrations. Fans say that more than a performance, her music can be a tool for personal exploration on a path to higher wisdom.

Romanoff has several albums in circulation in addition to the award-winning Healing Music Volume 2. Her latest album, The Best of Healing Music, has just been released and is available from CD Baby and Bandcamp.

Music reviewers are showing appreciation. "Slow it all down, let the twilight sky happen. Shimmering chimes, classical guitar, slow hand drums and sitar, harp and flute, it all flows like a breeze at dawn. Breathe and smile," reads a Robin B. James review excerpt on Ello.

Valerie Romanoff is also an eloquent writer and speaker on music, mindfulness and spirituality. Requests for interviews or music reviews may be directed to publicist Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, 310-560-8390 or bethhilton@thebcompany.com.

Retail distribution of Romanoff’s Healing Music series is handled by Clay Pasternak Distribution (Cpidistro@gmail.com) and (New Leaf Distributing).

Live “Groove into Bliss” retail events are booked by Greg Steffen (grsteffen@aol.com).

Links:

http://valerieromanoffmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HealingMusicCD/

https://twitter.com/valerieromanoff?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZVutol0gxbqc9svG9b0Sg

https://www.instagram.com/valerieromanoff/?hl=en

https://valrockmusic.bandcamp.com/

https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/valerieromanoff2

The Dawn of Tao



