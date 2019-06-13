mxHero Announces Digital Transformation Launch with Wagstaff + Rogers Architects powered by Box CCM

Wagstaff & Rogers Architects

mxHero extends digital transformation to email content at Wagstaff + Rogers Architects leveraging Box’s Cloud Content Management platform

mxHero's ability to auto-capture our email-based content and attachments and enrich it with meta-data and security powered by Box, is a game changing move for our architecture firm” — Eric Rogers, Principal Architect at Wagstaff + Rogers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to fuel their digital transformation and provide their clients and stakeholders with the most robust and collaborative content support, Bay Area Architecture Firm Wagstaff + Rogers Architects has announced their deployment of Box’s Cloud Content Management (CCM) platform solution alongside of mxHero’s Mail2Cloud to drive innovation, content security and collaboration objectives to fuel the firm’s strategic growth posture.

“Architect firms are challenged by content proliferation as we adhere to engineering requirements, regulatory compliance, and seek to offer our clients the most robust communication solutions to fuel our firm’s commercial and private architect firm business objectives. With these things in mind, Wagstaff + Rogers Architects is keenly aware that our firm must be digital first, mobile ready, with content access anywhere, at any time from any device. Our customers demand no less than this type of innovation and our decision to deploy Box’s Cloud Content Management solution affords our firm the most robust and compliant cloud-based content platform with which to expand our business. Given our focus on a holistic single API-enabled collaboration platform, we also knew we could not have a 360 degree enterprise content strategy without addressing the critical and often threat vector oriented segment of our communication infrastructure – email. With former Box Elite Partner of the Year mxHero’s Mail2Cloud solution, we’ve been able to address the email content component of our enterprise along with our Box strategy to address these current and emerging needs. mxHero’s ability to auto-capture our email-based content and attachments and enrich it with meta-data and security powered by Box, is a game changing move for our architecture firm and gives us security improvements, workflow synergies and enhances our ability to collaborate both internally and externally with our valuable constituents. Its game changing for us as we continue scale our business” said Eric Rogers, Principal Architect at Wagstaff + Rogers Architects.

“mxHero continues to find its foothold in key vertical segments in the market. While mxHero’s Mail2Cloud Plug-In and Intelligent Platform solution has horizontal application across all industries, solving the content management needs of the Wagstaff + Rogers team was a specific use-case for an organization whose focus is on sustainability, project delivery, the merging of art with engineering and architectural science, cost reductions, security improvements and putting into play the vital email-based content to drive their broader digital transformation. We are excited about the impact mxHero with Box will have on our customer’s digital journey and the positive impact it will have on the Wagstaff + Rogers Architects aims to drive collaboration, security, regulatory compliance, market expansion and excellent customer engagement. This is exactly why we built mxHero!” said Alexis Panagides, Co-Founder and CEO mxHero, Inc.

About Wagstaff + Rogers Architects

Wagstaff + Rogers Architects aligns traditional and time-tested craftsmanship with a passion for new technologies, sustainable materials and a strong philosophy towards the artistic elements of design and the building sciences.

With a San Francisco Bay Area presence, our services have focused on commercial property architectural design as well as the high-end residential sector for both remodels as well as new construction. Green technologies, sustainability, and a natural albeit artistic-focused design is an integral component of our process that increases the finish quality and value of our projects along with targeted benefits to our environment. More than just design, the long term relationships we build with our clients, contractors, consultants and community are key ingredients to our success. To find our more, visit us at: www.wagstaffrogersarch.com

About MxHero

mxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for mxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. mxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of their Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added mxHero to their email. To learn more about mxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find mxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net



