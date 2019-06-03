AMIQ EDA Announces its Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter Supports Auto-Correction

Verissimo Audits Code, Identifies Problems, and Offers to Fix Them

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that the latest release of its Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter includes the ability to automatically correct violations found for certain classes of coding rules.

Verissimo is a static code analysis (“lint”) tool that allows engineers to accurately identify SystemVerilog language pitfalls, semantic, style or performance issues, dead or duplicate code, and lack of compliance with verification methodologies such as UVM or company-specific coding guidelines. For some types of rules, violations can be fixed automatically. Users now have the option to allow Verissimo to correct such violations and re-run lint analysis to verify that the revised code passes. The initial set of rules auto-corrected in Verissimo includes those most commonly used and those that typically have many violations. Additional rules will be added based on feedback from the extensive Verissimo user community.

“We have a great deal of experience in our Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE of detecting problems and suggesting ways to resolve them,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “We have now delivered similar capabilities in Verissimo that extend to the most complex SystemVerilog verification constructs. Auto-correction of coding errors will accelerate testbench development and debug, making it possible for users to meet ever-shrinking market windows for their semiconductor designs.”

Availability and Pricing

Support for the new auto-correction features is available today in Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter. Pricing is available upon request. Demonstrations and more information will be available at the Design Automation Conference (DAC), June 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AMIQ EDA will exhibit in Booth #854 and will showcase all its products: DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.



