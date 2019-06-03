AMIQ EDA Announces its DVT Eclipse IDE Supports Scenario Visualization for Portable Stimulus Models

Visualizing a PSS scenario in DVT Eclipse IDE

Diagrams Show Possible Scenarios Generated from Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard (PSS) Descriptions

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that its Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE provides scenario visualization diagrams for models developed with the Portable Test and Stimulus Standard (PSS) 1.0a as released by Accellera Systems Initiative.

PSS provides a declarative way to specify intent and behavior that is reusable across design levels and target platforms, including simulation, emulation, and silicon. Abstract PSS models can be used to generate scenarios automatically, and a large number of valid scenarios can be generated from a single model. The size and complexity of PSS models, their abstract nature, and the high degree of parallel behavior make it difficult for verification engineers to picture the scenarios that could be generated.

DVT Eclipse IDE addresses this challenge by solving the behavior expressed in a PSS model and displaying examples of valid scenarios. Visualization of detailed scenarios makes it easier for users to determine whether or not the abstract PSS model is correct. If a valid scenario cannot be generated, DVT Eclipse IDE provides detailed information about the generation process to help users fix the PSS model, such as constraint contradictions, missing component instances, unavailable pools for binding, conflicting bindings, ignored constraints, and action inference issues.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in PSS, but its abstract specification level and new language constructs are seen by some engineers as barriers to adoption,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “Scenario visualization brings the abstraction down to concrete solutions that engineers can quickly understand. DVT Eclipse IDE also provides a wide range of features for writing PSS code, including on-the-fly compilation and error detection with quick-fix proposals, hyperlinks to jump to declarations and usages, context sensitive auto-completion of PSS constructs, structural views for browsing type and component hierarchies, project database queries, diagrams, rename refactoring, and source code formatting. The combination of these features makes PSS adoption faster and easier.”

Availability and Pricing

Support for scenario realization is available today via DVT Eclipse IDE. Pricing is available upon request. Demonstrations and more information will be available at the Design Automation Conference (DAC), June 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AMIQ EDA will exhibit in Booth #854 and will showcase all its products: DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.



