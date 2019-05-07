Clearwave Team Recruits Paige Taylor, Their New Creative Director

Paige Taylor, Clearwave's New Creative Director

Paige, with her extensive Clearwave experience, was our first and only choice.” — Shaun Priest, Clearwave's Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 Clearwave Corporation, a healthcare software company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA announced that Paige Taylor has joined the company as their new full-time Creative Director. Ms. Taylor will be overseeing branding standards, graphic design, and video editing for Clearwave marketing and communications materials as well as portions of Clearwave’s user interface design.

Prior to joining Clearwave, Paige Taylor received her Master of Science from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2006 and her B.F.A. in Graphic Design from Georgia State in 2000. She joined the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design faculty at Georgia State University in 2009 and served as an Assistant Professor in Graphic Design until 2016. As a consultant, she has worked with a wide range of clients including: Clearwave, Dow Jones, Ericsson, Georgia Department of Education, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Tech’s School of Public Policy, MSNBC, Southern Regional Board of Educators, Verizon, and XBOX among others.

Shaun Priest, Clearwave Chief Revenue Officer said, “As Clearwave continues to grow, in order to enhance our solution and to support our clients, we realized we needed a full-time Creative Director. Paige Taylor is no stranger to Clearwave. As a consultant she has worked closely with us on logo design, branding and various graphic design projects over the last 14 years. More recently, she has collaborated as a consultant, with our Marketing Director, Jennifer Sparks, to create over 25 Clearwave videos in the last calendar year. Paige has also been instrumental working with our development team guiding the graphic design of our newest mobile applications. Paige, with her extensive Clearwave experience, was our first and only choice.”

Clearwave is transforming healthcare to better serve the needs of patients and providers. Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of patient access solutions via, mobile, kiosk and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave’s cloud-based software integrates with healthcare providers’ existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences.

For more information visit www.clearwaveinc.com

####





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.