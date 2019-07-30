Clearwave Introduces Mike Lamb as New CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwave, a leading provider of automated patient check-in solutions, is proud to introduce its new CEO, Mike Lamb.

Mr. Lamb brings a strong background of executive leadership in technology and digital healthcare solutions to the company. He spent more than 20 years at ADP in senior sales and operations leadership across major and global client segments, followed by seven years as COO and then CEO of Viverae/SimplyWell, an employer wellness company.

“I had a great experience at ADP during a really wide and varied career,” said Mr. Lamb. “I moved on to lead a comprehensive healthcare management organization, Viverae/SimplyWell, through a period of terrific growth. Now, I’m excited to be working with Clearwave clients to understand and exceed their expectations.”

Clearwave provides patient self-service and check-in solutions for medical specialty practices. It’s not unusual for practices to see patient check-in times decrease to just three minutes after partnering with Clearwave. Real-time insurance eligibility verification and an increase in patient payments at check-in are key to Clearwave’s—and the clients they serve—success.

“It’s incredible to me how much opportunity there is to provide a great patient experience and eliminate outdated paper check-in forms,” said the new CEO. “What’s more, we accelerate revenue collection for medical practices to allow them to concentrate more on what they’re there to do—see more patients and provide great care in their specialties.”

As Division Vice President and General Manager at ADP, Mr. Lamb was responsible for 17,000 clients at their southeast service center, generating over $260 million in revenue. Later, under his leadership as Division Vice President of Implementation, his teams launched more than 1,000 client implementations annually, producing $450 million in total recurring revenue. Under his leadership at Viverae/SimplyWell, Lamb tripled the company’s revenues and clients.

“Clearwave’s founders, Gerard White and Brian Stone, have done an incredible job launching and growing the company to be a leader in the industry,” continued Mr. Lamb. “I’m excited to work with them both as key executives on the team.”

“Clearwave has a tremendous opportunity for growth. Over the next few years a great many physician practices will be changing their patient registration and eligibility processes and seeing the benefits. Building on our great foundation of successful clients, we have a clear opportunity to be both the patient and practice solution of choice.”

For more information visit www.clearwaveinc.com



