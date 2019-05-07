Finalists Set for 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards

2018 LTEN Training Excellence Awards The 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roanoke, VA, May 1, 2019 – Finalists have been announced for the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards , a national competition that recognizes innovative and inspiring work done by life sciences training professionals at primary market companies (“practitioners”) and by training supplier companies (“providers”). The LTEN Excellence Award winners will be announced during a June 5 ceremony at the 48th LTEN Annual Conference , June 3-6, 2019, in Grapevine, TX.The awards are presented and sponsored by the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN), the world’s largest professional association of life sciences trainers and educators. The LTEN Excellence Awards honors life sciences training professionals in several categories, as well as designating LTEN Members of the Year.Finalists in the seven competitive categories in the annual awards program will be honored at the ceremony, along with the LTEN Members of the Year, which are determined by the LTEN Board of Directors. A panel of life sciences training leaders served as judges for the seven competitive categories.“Our expert judges had their work cut out for them this year,” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “This year’s awards competition saw nearly twice as many entries as previous years, and the quality of the nominees was phenomenal, making judging a very difficult task. Still, our judges came up with an impressive list of finalists, and it’s an honor to recognize their game-changing work.”The finalists for the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards are:Practitioners All-Star Teams:Patient Journey Workshop Team, Astellas Pharma U.S.CVRM (CV, Renal, Metabolic) Training Team, AstraZenecaBusiness & Leadership Development Team, Boehringer IngelheimCenter for Excellence, GenentechCommercial Learning & Development, Gilead SciencesCommercial Training Team, Sage TherapeuticsTrintellix Commercial Learning & Development Team, Takeda PharmaceuticalPractitioners Emerging Leaders:Aryal Afifi, GenentechJames Ashby, Philips HealthcareChloe Bangs, Teva Commercial Training & DevelopmentKaren Eno, Takeda PharmaceuticalsKathryn Tawakol, Gilead SciencesPatrick Tresner, GenentechProviders Industry Partnership:BI WorldwideCMR InstituteIC Axon, a Division of GP StrategiesProficient LearningRemap ConsultingScrimmagePractitioners Innovation:Gerald Golden, LEO PharmaMatt Hayden, Allergan TrainingLeslie Mason, Sage TherapeuticsMike Paradiso, NovartisChristine Sadowski, GlaxoSmithKlineShawn Thomas, Bristol-Myers SquibbKristi Vredenburg, United TherapeuticsProviders Innovation:ACTO TechnologiesAdMedIC Axon, a Division of GP StrategiesScrimmageSyneos HealthThe Inception CompanyProviders Learning Content:AdMedAxiomCustom Learning Designs (CLD)Red NucleusStrategic Thinking InstitutePractitioners Training for Change:Amgen Global Learning & Performance TeamTara Leahy, Daiichi SankyoAndrew Nemiccolo, Gilead SciencesGlaxoSmithKline SMx TeamMerz Neurosciences Learning & DevelopmentMelissa Lowe, PhilipsFor more information on the LTEN Learning Excellence Awards and to view past winners, visit www.LTENconference.com ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network ( www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.



