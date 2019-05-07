Finalists Set for 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards
The awards are presented and sponsored by the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN), the world’s largest professional association of life sciences trainers and educators. The LTEN Excellence Awards honors life sciences training professionals in several categories, as well as designating LTEN Members of the Year.
Finalists in the seven competitive categories in the annual awards program will be honored at the ceremony, along with the LTEN Members of the Year, which are determined by the LTEN Board of Directors. A panel of life sciences training leaders served as judges for the seven competitive categories.
“Our expert judges had their work cut out for them this year,” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “This year’s awards competition saw nearly twice as many entries as previous years, and the quality of the nominees was phenomenal, making judging a very difficult task. Still, our judges came up with an impressive list of finalists, and it’s an honor to recognize their game-changing work.”
The finalists for the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards are:
Practitioners All-Star Teams:
Patient Journey Workshop Team, Astellas Pharma U.S.
CVRM (CV, Renal, Metabolic) Training Team, AstraZeneca
Business & Leadership Development Team, Boehringer Ingelheim
Center for Excellence, Genentech
Commercial Learning & Development, Gilead Sciences
Commercial Training Team, Sage Therapeutics
Trintellix Commercial Learning & Development Team, Takeda Pharmaceutical
Practitioners Emerging Leaders:
Aryal Afifi, Genentech
James Ashby, Philips Healthcare
Chloe Bangs, Teva Commercial Training & Development
Karen Eno, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Kathryn Tawakol, Gilead Sciences
Patrick Tresner, Genentech
Providers Industry Partnership:
BI Worldwide
CMR Institute
IC Axon, a Division of GP Strategies
Proficient Learning
Remap Consulting
Scrimmage
Practitioners Innovation:
Gerald Golden, LEO Pharma
Matt Hayden, Allergan Training
Leslie Mason, Sage Therapeutics
Mike Paradiso, Novartis
Christine Sadowski, GlaxoSmithKline
Shawn Thomas, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Kristi Vredenburg, United Therapeutics
Providers Innovation:
ACTO Technologies
AdMed
IC Axon, a Division of GP Strategies
Scrimmage
Syneos Health
The Inception Company
Providers Learning Content:
AdMed
Axiom
Custom Learning Designs (CLD)
Red Nucleus
Strategic Thinking Institute
Practitioners Training for Change:
Amgen Global Learning & Performance Team
Tara Leahy, Daiichi Sankyo
Andrew Nemiccolo, Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline SMx Team
Merz Neurosciences Learning & Development
Melissa Lowe, Philips
For more information on the LTEN Learning Excellence Awards and to view past winners, visit www.LTENconference.com.
ABOUT LTEN
The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.
