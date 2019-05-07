Quickly Design High-Quality Custom RF Cable Assemblies with Amphenol's New Online Configurator

QuickBuild RF Cables

QuickBuild RF™, the intuitive custom cable assembly configuration tool powered by Amphenol, offers customers a new solution to an industry-wide problem.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF and Amphenol Custom Cable are excited to announce the launch of QuickBuild RF™ , a revolutionary online custom RF cable assembly configurator. Customers now have the ability to develop a cable assembly, selecting from an ever-growing assortment of RF connectors and cable options. There are no minimum order quantities and 100% tested cable assemblies typically ship within one week. QuickBuild RF™ is your fast, easy solution to ordering cable assemblies without a large order commitment or extended lead-time.QuickBuild RF™ combines the resources of the leading RF connector manufacturer in the world with the expertise of a proven quick turn cable assembly operation. Using an intuitive cable assembly configuration tool, customers are able to design and order their cable assembly without the long lead-times and minimum order quantities.This complete Amphenol solution is available to customers worldwide.About Amphenol RFAmphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include: multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.About Amphenol Custom CableCustom Cable, LLC was acquired in June 2016 by Amphenol, a world leading provider of interconnect solutions for the information, communications and commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Custom Cable (AAC) is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic, copper and radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies used in the development of next-generation technologies. As a supply chain partner, ACC has innovative tools that bring procurement, standards, engineering, and deployment teams together while reducing response time, lead times, and increasing customer satisfaction. The company is headquartered in our 37,600-square-foot, TL9000-certified facility in Tampa, Fla. Markets for our products include: telecommunication, medical devices, Mil-Aero, industrial, autonomous vehicles and IoT.# # #



