International Export Policies to be discussed at the Defence Exports Conference

14th Annual Defence Exports

SMi reports: The Defence Exports conference will convene in Amsterdam on the 25th and 26th September 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th annual Defence Exports conference returns to further explore emerging issues and challenges facing the defence trade in 2019 – sharing best practices for how leading organisations manage their global trade programmes. Delegates will hear guidance on effective trade, licensing and compliance as well as the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures. International Speakers from Military and Government include:• Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce at Bureau of Industry and Security, US Department of Commerce• Major General Bertrand Le Meur, Deputy Director, International, Strategic and Technological Directorate, French MoD• Rouben Khatchadourian, Director General, Trade Compliance Bureau, Department of Foreign Affairs Canada• Melanie Richter, Senior Government Expert, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy• Mark Jones, Waterguard Programme ASSC Compliance Lead, UK MoD• Racheli Chen, Director, DECA (Defence Export Control Agency), Israeli Ministry of Defence• Erno Palla Sagues, Deputy Director, Sub Directorate General of International Trade in Defence Material and Duel Use, Spanish Secretary of State for Commerce• Ambassador Philip Griffiths, Head of the Secretariat, Wassenaar ArrangementTopics covered in the 2019 conference include: nations export controls, the effective management of information, measures against future threats, dealing with emerging and foundational technologies, assessing future development and outlining priorities, and case studies and best practices when trading with nations.To view the two-day programme, download the brochure from the event website: www.defence-exports.com/ein There will also be four Pre- and Post-Conference workshops on the 24th and 27th September covering:1. Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police Your U.S. Suppliers, hosted by Global Legal Services and BAE Systems.2. Managing Export compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s, hosted by Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security.3. The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information with the UK Ministry of Defence, hosted by UK Ministry of Defence.4. Defence and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries, hosted by Nash Global Trade Services.For those looking to book their place, register by 31st May and save £300 with the early bird offer. For more information and to register, visit the event website: www.defence-exports.com/ein Defence Exports Conference25th – 26th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



