International Cocktails with the Flavor of Bali at The Ritz-Carlton

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blending local ingredients to create a fresh new tropical taste started as a hobby, but developed into a life passion for I Kadek Pramana Putra, an award winning mixologist at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. He loves nothing more than to dazzle guests from around the globe with his unique cocktail creations. An exceptional flair for flavors won him First Place at The Abi Bali Mixology Competition in 2016, and he has finished in the top 5 in a number of international competitions, including the esteemed Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year in 2014 and 2015. His skill, finesse and infinite good taste have earned him the respect of his peers and he is often called upon to act as a judge at Mixology competitions in Indonesia.

"There is a story behind every single cocktail. My favorite signature cocktail creation is the Rujak Pelalah which I made at the Diageo World Class Competition,” says Kadek. His idea was to extract the extraordinary taste of the famous Indonesian sweet and spicy fruit salad known as ‘rujak’, in a refreshing cocktail. To do this he created homemade spice syrup which is blended with bourbon, cranberry juice, lemon juice, tamarillo and horseradish. He completes his tantalizing creation with a tropical bird carved from pineapple that perches on the edge of the cocktail.

“Providing a range of inspired dining and bar experiences in beautiful locations around the resort is an important aspect of creating a highly memorable holiday experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Exceptional service is also crucial, and we pride ourselves on hand-picking only the most talented people, those who bring something unique and passionate to the resort so that we can go beyond the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.



With a motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen, the luxury beachfront resort, is renowned for its strong service culture and for attracting those at the top of their respective hospitality fields. The resort prides itself on fostering a work environment that values diversity, a place where individuals can fulfill their aspirations. Mixologist, I Kadek Pramana Putra is an exemplary example.

Kadek’s Rujah Pelalah and other locally-inspired concoctions that capture the flavour of the spice islands can be sampled at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s award-winning The Beach Grill restaurant which is open from 12.00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. daily and welcomes guests from outside.

To reserve a table, please contact the restaurant reservation team at +62 361 849 8988 or email at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechatid:ritzcarltonbali



