Tonya Harris of Slightly Greener to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAINT CHARLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What you put into your body is what you get out of your body. It's so fundamental and yet we often forget it. If we can be slightly greener in our home and in the foods we eat, we can significantly reduce the risks to our children’s physical and mental health.

Tonya Harris is an environmental toxicity specialist and the founder of Slightly Greener, where she helps parents remove the toxins from their homes that are affecting their family's health. With over a decade of professional experience in Holistic Nutrition and over two decades of experience educating the public on products and toxins that affect their health and wellbeing, Tonya offers families simple and doable solutions to reducing toxins, without turning their lifestyle upside-down.

“It's OK to be slightly greener,” says Tonya. “It's those small steps that have a big impact on your family's health, and you can build on those steps to help shape a better world for families to come.”

To help parents reach this goal, Tonya has developed the READ Method: remove plastics from the kitchen; eat organic as much as possible; avoid artificial fragrance and scented air fresheners; dust areas of the home where the family spends the most time.

“I've been able to incorporate everything I’m passionate about under one brand,” says Tonya. “I've been speaking on de-stigmatizing learning disabilities and mental health in children and how to optimize brain health through simple lifestyle changes. Everything I do is for kids.”

As a childhood leukemia survivor and the mother of three (one with multiple learning disabilities), Tonya’s path has led her to helping parents learn how toxins in the home can affect their child’s health.

“I was diagnosed when I was seven, so I grew up always being told to be careful what I eat,” recalls Tonya. “When my son started having attention issues in second grade, the teacher wanted him tested for ADHD. Having been told to always be careful what you eat, I took a few things out of his diet and a couple weeks later they didn’t want to test him anymore, he'd improved so much.”

Tonya differentiates herself through her education. She received her master's degree in holistic nutrition to further solidify her expertise. Today, Tonya is board-certified in holistic nutrition.

“It's so important for us to educate ourselves, because there is so much misinformation in labeling,” says Tonya. “So many companies just slap the word ‘natural’ on a product. They can even slap the word "organic" on a product and it may not necessarily be organic.”

For more information on Slightly Greener, visit www.slightlygreener.com



