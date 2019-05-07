Reliabilityweb.com Announces Advocates for Women in Reliability and Asset Management

Women in Reliability and Asset Management The Association of Asset Management Professionals

Women in Reliability and Asset Management is a peer group for women working in the reliability and asset management fields

FORT MYERS, FL, US, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® and the Association of Asset Management Professionals are pleased to announce that the following firms have signed on as advocates for Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM): Accenture, Intel®, Interloc Solutions and Fiix®.About each advocate:Accenture has found that a culture of equality, where everyone has an equal chance to advance, “is a powerful multiplier of innovation and growth.” It goes beyond ethics – it is a business priority. The most equal organizations have an innovation mindset that is six times higher than at the least equal organizations, and innovation means economic potential.For Intel, diversity is a journey and a lifestyle. Setting the course for their definition of full representation of women and underrepresented minorities, Intel reached their goal in October 2018, two years ahead of schedule. Recognizing that diversity and inclusion are critical to success is just one step. It’s action and efforts that lift goals into reality. Intel believes a diverse workforce creates a solid foundation for building an inclusive culture, fueling innovation and delivering a positive impact to employees, partners, and customers. Diverse ways of thinking make the impossible possible.Interloc Solutions, an IBM® Maximo® EAM and Mobile Informer Software and Services Reliability Certified Consulting Organization, supports the UN Call for Code, a global initiative that helps developers use their coding skills to drive positive and long-lasting change, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goal for gender equality. In addition, Interloc Solutions’ EVP of Business Development and Marketing, Gretchen Gallagher, has said that gender diversity will bring a more complete perspective to the reliability and asset management industry.Fiix, the leading provider of cloud-based maintenance management software, is in the business of creating a more sustainable world. In alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, they are committed to ensuring gender diversity in a predominately male field to give underrepresented voices an opportunity to be heard.Women in Reliability and Asset Management offers women working in the reliability and asset management fields a professional peer group, a chance to expand their networks, opportunities for local group leadership, and provides opportunities to enhance their leadership skills.WIRAM members can also take advantage of opportunities to enhance their leadership skills, join face-to-face roundtables at industry events, access thought leadership, and provide mentorship to STEM students.About the Association of Asset Management ProfessionalsThe Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP) has a mission to create a new era for the practice of maintenance reliability in the context of asset management for organizations to enhance the delivery for the triple bottom line of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social responsibility. AMP offers the Certified Reliability Leader® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ exams. AMP is also the umbrella organization for WIRAM.For more information, please visit www.maintenance.org Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Radio® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



