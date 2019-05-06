ANSE CHASTANET AND SCUBA ST. LUCIA OFFER DIVING INSTRUCTOR TRAINING

Scuba St. Lucia is a premier scuba and snorkeling operation. Anse Chastanet is set amid a lush 600-acre estate with two soft-sand beaches and breathtaking views of St. Lucia's twin Pitons mountains.

Gain PADI Instructor Certification While Exploring the Scenic & Ecologically Rich St. Lucia Reefs

SOUFRIERE, ST. LUCIA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive enthusiasts seeking certification as a Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Open Water Scuba Instructor have a great option on the island of St. Lucia.Anse Chastanet, one of the best resorts in the Caribbean as rated by leading travel outlets, and its in-house dive shop Scuba St. Lucia, are offering instructors-in-training opportunities to secure their certification while staying at the 600-acre resort estate.A premier scuba and snorkeling operation, Scuba St. Lucia offers divers a scenic and ecologically rich diving location right off the resort's shores in the heart of the Soufrière Marine Management Area marine park.Not only do Anse Chastanet guests enjoy access to this top diving destination, but they also can immerse themselves in luxury accommodations and soak in breathtaking above-water views of the UNESCO-designated twin Piton mountains.The entire operation, both the hotel and Scuba St. Lucia, is Travelife Gold certified and adheres to strict, sustainable, no-impact standards ."Offering this leading instructor training program in the recreational dive industry is about changing lives," says Karolin Troubetzkoy, executive director of marketing and operations at Anse Chastanet. Course participants create long-lasting friendships and bonds while gaining PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor certification. From there, participants have the options to conduct a range of scuba classes and programs, become certified in their field of expertise and explore international job opportunities.Prerequisites include:- Certification as a PADI Divemaster or comparable certification- Medical statement of physical fitness from a diving medical examination within the last 12 months- Open Water Diver certification for at least six months and a record of 60 logged dives to start the instructor Development Course. 100 logged dives are required prior to the Instructor Exam.- Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training within the past 24 months"This is a career and recreational opportunity that does not only enhance one's resume, but also gives course graduates a wealth of skills they can convey to other students at dive shops, attracting more customers for their business," adds Troubetzkoy.The Anse Chastanet PADI Instructor Development Course at Scuba St. Lucia is available from August 25 to September 4, 2019. Special accommodation rates are available for participants.For more information about Anse Chastanet's accommodation rates, Scuba St. Lucia or the PADI Instructor Development Course, call +1 758 459-7755 or email scuba@ansechastanet.com.About Scuba St.LuciaScuba St. Lucia is on the beach at the picturesque Anse Chastanet Resort in Soufrière. One of St. Lucia's longest established dive centers, it has welcomed scuba divers since the early 80s. Recognized as one of the premier diving operations in the Eastern Caribbean, Scuba St. Lucia is the recipient of PADI Green Star™ Dive Center Award, identifying dive businesses that care about the environment and are acting to protect it. For more information, visit www.scubastlucia.com About Anse ChastanetAnse Chastanet is set amid a lush 600-acre estate with two soft-sand beaches and breathtaking views of St. Lucia's twin Pitons mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Amidst St. Lucia's lush tropical beauty, activities range from jungle biking, hiking and bird watching to snorkeling on the reef within swimming distance of the beach. The environmentally friendly, award-winning resort comprises 49 individually designed rooms, 37 of which are scattered about a lush hillside, and 12 that are nestled within a tropical garden at beach level. It offers innovative menus, one entirely vegetarian, in four different locations and features fresh produce served up from the resort's organic farm. Guests can take in interactive chocolate-making classes in the resort's chocolate laboratory and a variety of water sports are also on offer.For more information, visit www.ansechastanet.com ENDS



