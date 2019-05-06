R4G Launches Reward Business Class Flights to Party Celebrating Women in Paris

We're Rewarding Business Class Flights to Party Celebrating Women in Paris www.JoinWomenMarch.com Join Us to Fund Causes Celebrating Women & Party for Good Inspired By a Man Who Celebrates Women

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund causes and rewarding referrals to executives with Business Class Flights to 2020 International Women's Day.

Join Today to Enjoy a Business Class Flight Arrive Rested & Ready to Party in Paris” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund causes ' Celebrating Women .' R4G is rewarding referrals to company executives that retain the staffing agency for searches; with business class flights from LA to celebrate 2020 Paris Women March.According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Love to make a difference and travel in style? Join us to do both. We're using Recruiting for Good ...and rewarding exclusive flights to Party Celebrating Women in Paris."How to Earn a Women Party in Paris (Business Class Flight)Participate before July 1, 2019.1. Simply make an introduction to an executive, who is hiring professional staff in Southern California.2. R4G finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. R4G donates to a cause 'Celebrating Women'and rewards a business class flight.To get started email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Did you know 2020 is the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote?...We're rewarding business class flights to Celebrate Women March in Paris...tell your friends."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com Celebrating Women cause...Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Celebrating Women cause; over the course of the next 5 years we will collaborate and help fund 100 rewarding trips for women to celebrate life. We are working with JulieAnne Searles (Moo Travels...Within) to create an empowering community for women in L.A.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.