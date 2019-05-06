Perrin Conferences’ Opioid Litigation Conference Returns to Dallas

Perrin Conferences will host its second annual Opioid Litigation Conference on June 6, 2019 in Dallas, TX.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Opioid Litigation Conference on June 6, 2019 at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas. This one-day conference will focus on topics related to opioid use and the current and future trends of opioid litigation.Perrin Conferences, along with this year’s co-chairs, Christopher R. Carroll, Esq., Kennedys CMK; and Jeffery B. Simon, Esq., Simon Greenstone Panatier; have designed an engaging agenda including topics relevant to all parties affected by the opioid epidemic. A selection of panel topics includes:• Overview of the Opioid Epidemic• What’s Happening in Litigation?• Nature of the Damages• Federal Drug Crime Perspective• Insurance Coverage and Allocation Issues• Pharmacy, Retail, and PBMsAttendees will have the opportunity to hear from an array of speakers including leading medical professionals, plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance executives such as:• Geralyn Datz, PhD, Health & Pain Psychologist, Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates, PLLC, Hattiesburg, MS• Charles D. Cowan, PhD, Analytic Focus LLC, San Antonio, TX• Stacey Hail, MD, FACMT, Assoc. Professor of Emergency Medicine & Medical Toxicology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX• Matt Feehery, CEO, Foundations Recovery Network, Divisional VP, Addiction Treatment Services, Brentwood, TN• John Hatch, Vice President, Director, PH Claims, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH• Linda Kornfeld, Esq., Blank Rome LLP, Los Angeles, CA• Thomas R. Orofino, Esq., Kennedys CMK LLP, New York, NY• Joseph Rice, Esq., Motley Rice, LLC, Mount Pleasant, SC• Hunter Shkolnik, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik, New York, NY• Jonathan P. Zayle, Professionals Liability Claims Supervisor, Athens Administrators, New York, NYCLE credit is available. Perrin Conferences has applied for 6.25-7.5 CLE credits. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin Conferences:The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com # # #Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



