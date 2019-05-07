Allentown’s KDG Named IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards

Small business IT support team from KDG named IT Department of the Year

Judges for the American Business Awards praised KDG’s commitment to growth and education.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small business IT support team at KDG was named 2019’s IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards. The company received the Gold award, the highest honor available. Judges praised KDG’s rapid growth, commitment to customer experience, and dedication to continued education.

“The service offerings, along with explosive growth, are both very exciting elements of a winning team,” one judge said.

“Only last year we were named a top company in the Philadelphia region,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We are thrilled that our team has been able to make an impact beyond our area.”

KDG is well-known for its forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity, data safety, and employee training. In 2018, the company unveiled its HR Tech Support service, a first-of-its-kind service focused on educational outreach. This service helps businesses identify employees at risk of data theft.

A Google, Microsoft, Webroot, and Zoho partner, KDG also has direct access to leading products, services, and support. From their new state-of-the-art technology center, the company’s helpdesk team provides real-time support. Meanwhile, they also travel hundreds of miles each year to conduct regular audits of client technology and security.

“We are not an IT team that sits behind a computer,” says Patrick Whalen, head technical analyst at KDG. “We’re onsite with clients, meeting face-to-face, and advising them on best practices in person.”

Throughout its growth, KDG has maintained a 99% customer satisfaction rating with over 1,100 client reviews.

Over 3,800 American Business Awards nominations were reviewed within a variety of industries. All organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Past winners in the Information Technology category have included Cisco, IBM, FIS, and John Hancock. In 2018, KDG was named a Bronze IT Department of the Year.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Welcome to KDG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.